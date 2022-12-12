Tuesday Tips

Aussie Banker can supplement a recent Kempton success in the Spreadex Sports Get £50 In Bonuses Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The Muhaarar gelding has done little wrong in eight starts for trainer Richard Hughes and has never been beaten more than five lengths. He has been placed on four occasions, registered a first turf victory at Haydock in April and proved himself just as capable on the all-weather when scoring under William Buick late last month. A 5lb hike makes life tougher, but with Buick on board once again, he should still prove a tough nut to crack.

Intricacy will take some stopping in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans EBF Novice Stakes. The Dubawi colt, trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, was beaten just half a length on his racecourse introduction here last month by the more experienced Come Together. Intricacy is likely to have a better idea of what is required at the second attempt and is difficult to oppose in what looks a winnable race. Delphi Dreamer was an 80-1 shot when second on his Lingfield introduction last month and can prove that was no fluke in the Spreadex Sports Injury Time Loser Insurance Novice Stakes.

Mark Loughnane's charge belied his inexperience in being beaten just a neck and with normal improvement must have every chance of going one better. At Southwell, the well-bred Brightly makes a second start in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Fillies' Novice Stakes for John and Thady Gosden. The two-year-old, who is out of a Frankel mare and by Sea The Stars, made her debut at Kempton in November when finishing fourth in a seven-furlong novice.

It was a green effort, however, and she should come forward now with a run under her belt and some experience of an all-weather surface. On the same card Jacks Profit holds a notable chance in the BetUK's Acca Club £5 Free Bet Handicap for owner-trainer David Evans. The three-year-old was a winner last time out at Kempton, taking a one-mile-four-furlong event on the all-weather and receiving a 3lb rise as a result - a rating that does not quell his competitiveness at Southwell.

SELECTIONS: SOUTHWELL: 12.43 Nat Love, 1.13 Brightly, 1.43 Skyblue Expert, 2.13 Ooh Is It, 2.43 Jacks Profit, 3.13 Be Fair.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 3.45 Voltaic, 4.15 Intricacy, 4.45 Sicario, 5.15 Jupiter Express, 5.45 AUSSIE BANKER (NAP), 6.15 Delphi Dreamer, 6.45 Min Till. DOUBLE: Aussie Banker and Brightly.