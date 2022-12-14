Thursday Tips

Tephi has been the epitome of a frustrating filly, but having been the bridesmaid on five of her eight lifetime starts, she can finally get her head in front in the Talksport Download The App Nursery Handicap at Southwell.

Since making her debut at Thirsk for George Boughey in July, she has only once been out of the first three and on that occasion, her most recent outing, she was beaten by a wide draw at Kempton. Her two attempts over six furlongs were arguably two of her weakest showings and the Classic-winning handler drops the Invincible Spirit juvenile back to the minimum trip. Reunited with jockey Kevin Stott and in blinkers for the first time, she also comes down 1lb in the handicap and these factors may well make the difference in a competitive sprint for its class.

A change of scenery seems to have galvanised Selfish Brian, who is ripe to take the BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap. A winner over a mile at Leicester in the summer for John Quinn, he struggled off higher marks thereafter, but after a couple of promising efforts at Wolverhampton for Nigel Tinkler, he is now 1lb lower than his last win. Though not disgraced over a mile and three-quarters last time out, the drop back to a mile and three furlongs could see the three-year-old gelding notch a second success.

Chelmsford's evening card includes a couple of decent events and Mountain Road can complete a course hat-trick in the weatherbysshop.co.uk Handicap for David Simcock. The three-year-old has developed into a useful staying prospect and would have already completed a three-timer had he not been nosed out of a two-mile Kempton affair in September. Two successive wins over two miles and over the same mile and three-quarters trip he faces again means he is the form horse and Jamie Spencer's mount is expected to defy a 4lb rise. Excel Power looks to hold a fair chance in the High Chelmer Handicap after two wins in three outings, yet he drops back in trip, having run exclusively over a mile or more on his last 12 starts.

With an extra 5lb on his back too, it may be worth looking elsewhere and a chanced is taken on Spirit Of Light. Ian Williams has booked champion jockey William Buick for the ride and while fitness must be taken on trust, as he has not run since July, the former Erwan Charpy-trained Dark Angel gelding has been placed in some decent contests in the UAE. Down 2lb and in calmer waters, this could provide a nice confidence boost. Kingsley Pride has improved with every run since his debut at Newmarket in October for Charlie and Mark Johnston.

Runner-up over a mile in heavy ground at Haydock on his second outing, he was a tad unfortunate not to get his head in front when upped to a mile and a quarter when switched to Chelmsford's all-weather surface last week. He veered sharply left through greenness in the closing stages and the fitting of cheekpieces may be the key to winning the Guardian Exhibition & Display Nursery Handicap.

Gloucestershire has won two of his three starts on artificial surfaces for Freddie and Martyn Meade, and was only beaten a length and three-quarters in a bunched finish when fourth at Kempton on his previous outing. That was only his second run since March and he may just have needed it. He drops back to 10-furlongs and could take the money in the Marlborough TM Handicap.

Ffos Las stages jump action where Mahon Point is taken to score in the Cazoo Novices' Handicap Chase, following his fair Ludlow runner-up effort last time out. Colonial Empire, a winner at Leicester after two runner-up efforts, can maintain his decent form by lifting the laurels in the Cazoo Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle for trainer Tim Vaughan.

SELECTIONS: CHELMSFORD: 5.30 Tagabawa, 6.00 Pfingstberg, 6.30 Kingsley Pride, 7.00 Gloucestershire, 7.30 MOUNTAIN ROAD (NAP), 8.00 Spirit Of Light, 8.30 Legende D'Art.

FFOS LAS: 12.38 Colonial Empire, 1.10 Deere Mark, 1.45 Manintheshadows, 2.18 Getaweapon, 2.48 Mahon Point, 3.18 Propelled, 3.48 Quality.

NAAS: 12.15 For Fear Of Frost, 12.45 The Flying Spur, 1.20 Ballinclay Court, 1.55 Cafe Del Mar, 2.25 Bronn, 2.55 Know The Game, 3.25 Bective Bridge.

SOUTHWELL: 2.03 Tephi, 2.33 Amasova, 3.03 Selfish Brian, 3.33 Norman Kindu, 4.05 Elegant Charm, 4.35 Embour, 5.05 Coaxing. DOUBLE: Mountain Road and Tephi.