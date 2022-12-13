Wednesday Tips

The booking of William Buick is a clear positive to the chances of Maso Bastie in the Talksport Powered By Fans/EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Lingfield.

The 33,000 guineas yearling purchase has a decent pedigree as a son of Churchill and a half-brother to a couple of winners, so it was no surprise to see him fairly prominent in the market for his racecourse debut at Kempton last month. However, James Fanshawe's youngster showed signs of his inexperience both before and during the race as he was reluctant to load into the starting stalls and was very green after the gates opened.

That being said, there was much to like about the way Maso Bastie finished off under only hand driving to finish fourth, beaten only four and a half lengths. He can expected to be sharper for the effort, the step up from seven furlongs to a mile should suit and with the champion jockey taking over in the saddle, everything points to a big run. Buick can double up aboard Capital Theory in the Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap.

The three-year-old ran some good races in defeat as a juvenile last year in races ranging from seven furlongs to a mile, finishing not too far behind horses like Imperial Fighter and Hoo Ya Mal. Capital Theory was gelded before his return this autumn and following two readying runs, he made the most of what looked a gilt edged opportunity in maiden company at Chelmsford recently. The assessor has generously left his mark of 77 unchanged ahead of his return to a handicap and with confidence buoyed, he can make it back-to-back wins for Charlie and Mark Johnston.

A rise in distance may also help Cruella De Vill get off the mark in the It's Time To Turn To Talksport/EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes. The Dubawi filly failed to land a telling blow on her Newbury bow in July, but raised her game significantly to finish second at the same track the following month - beating a subsequent winner in Love Affairs in third. Cruella De Vill returned from three months off the track at Lingfield three and a half weeks ago and again had to make do with the runner-up spot, this time losing out by just a head over six furlongs.

She would almost certainly have got up in another few strides, so a return to seven looks a wise call. All-weather fare also comes from Kempton, where Eve Johnson Houghton's Lady Of Arabia should make it third time lucky in the Racing TV Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes. The Poet's Word filly outran starting odds of 20-1 when a promising third on her Wolverhampton debut and proved that was no fluke when second to odds-on favourite She's Hot, who is rated 82, at Dunstall Park in late October.

Lady Arabia may not need to improve much on that performance to get off the mark. Optiva Star catches the eye on his handicap debut in the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Nursery. There was encouragement to be taken from each of his three efforts on the grass earlier in the year, with his most recent outing a fourth placed finish at Leicester in June. Time has shown he faced a mammoth task that day as the winner Naval Power has since won twice in Listed company and is rated 110 having run in the Dewhurst, while the runner-up Solutre is rated in the 80s. Optiva Star kicks off his handicap career on a mark of 77, which he can exploit if fit enough to do himself justice after a break.

SELECTIONS: DUNDALK: 1.40 Avondale, 2.15 Ghumama, 2.45 Coolcalmncollected, 3.15 King Of Scotia, 3.45 French Rescue, 4.15 Ta Na La, 4.45 Rockview Consort, 5.15 St Cianans Fire.

KEMPTON: 3.30 Revolutionary Man, 4.00 Lady Of Arabia, 4.30 Clan Chieftain, 5.00 Optiva Star, 5.30 Merlin The Wizard, 6.00 Hickory, 6.30 Alcazan.

LINGFIELD: 12.20 Militry Decoration, 12.50 Justcallmepete, 1.20 MASO BASTIE (NAP), 1.55 Starry Eyes, 2.25 Cruella De Vill, 2.55 Capital Theory, 3.25 Solanna. DOUBLE: Maso Bastie and Capital Theory.