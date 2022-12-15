Friday Tips

It would appear the assessor has given high-class sprinter Moss Gill a serious chance of getting back on the winning trail in the Unibet Handicap at Kempton.

The six-year-old won in Listed company and was placed in the Nunthorpe a couple of years ago, while in 2021 he was runner-up in a Group Three at Newbury. Ed Bethell's stable star began this year with a lofty rating of 108, but was well held on his return in Haydock's Temple Stakes in May before finishing last of three in a conditions race at Beverley.

He returned from almost six months off the track in a Fast-Track Qualifier at Newcastle earlier this month and again failed to get competitive, running like a horse in need of the outing. That latest effort saw the handicapper relent fairly significantly - dropping Moss Gill's rating to 99 ahead of his first handicap start in over three years.

It could be that at his age six furlongs suits him better than the five over which he has been largely campaigned and with William Buick booked for the ride, he looks poised for a big run.

Top Secret can complete a Kempton hat-trick in the preceding Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap. The five-year-old has won four times since joining William Muir and Chris Grassick from Clive Cox's yard, including twice at Ascot last year.

He is still relatively unexposed on the all-weather following just six starts and a switch of surface has seen him regain his form, with a second placed finish in October followed by back-to-back wins. Top Secret is only 2lb higher than when scoring by a length four weeks ago and he should take plenty of stopping in his bid to make it three on the bounce.

Seabreezes is of interest in the It's Time To Turn To talkSPORT Nursery at Southwell. Tim Easterby's charge has not troubled the judge in three outings in maiden and novice company, but each start has offered a degree of promise. She was fourth, beaten 10 lengths, when last seen in action on soft ground at Catterick in October. Seabreezes is certainly no star, but she may prove better than a mark of 59 for her handicap bow.

Double Dealing gets the nod in the BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap. The Estidhkaar gelding did most of his racing over seven furlongs and a mile for Richard Fahey, but was dropped right back to the minimum distance on his first start for Stuart Williams a fortnight ago. Fitted with blinkers for the first time, Double Dealing was not disgraced in finishing a close-up fourth and still has a bit to learn about sprinting.

Taking into account his rider's claim, Double Dealing is 6lb lower ahead of his second start for new connections and is expected to go close.

SELECTIONS:

DUNDALK: 4.30 Alexander John, 5.00 Jake Peter, 5.30 Hightimeyouwon, 6.00 Bold Ribb, 6.30 Bucky Larson, 7.00 Vina Sena, 7.30 Dark Street, 8.00 Mr Mills.

KEMPTON: 5.15 Long Call, 5.45 Fox Vision, 6.15 Blue Curacao, 6.45 Alice Knyvet, 7.15 Top Secret, 7.45 MOSS GILL (NAP), 8.15 Rooful.

SOUTHWELL: 1.25 Blackjack, 2.00 Seabreezes, 2.35 Double Dealing, 3.10 Lordsbridge Girl, 3.45 Blazeon Five, 4.25 One More Dream, 4.55 Final Frontier, 5.25 Night Traveller.

UTTOXETER: 11.55 Royale Dance, 12.25 Almost Gotaway, 1.00 Ewood Park, 1.35 Gentle Frank, 2.10 Bridge Road, 2.45 Conceroe, 3.20 Not Available.

DOUBLE: Top Secret and Moss Gill.