Saturday Tips

The Gosdens can add to their good recent record in the BetUK Quebec Stakes at Lingfield with Harrovian.

While the Clarehaven team's recent wins came when just Gosden senior's name was on the licence through Wissahickon in 2018 and Dubai Warrior the following season, his son Thady is now also on the licence. There are two Gosden runners in the Listed affair, with Robert Havlin on Forest of Dean - but it is William Buick's mount Harrovian who looks to hold stronger claims.

Since finishing second in the Hong Kong Vase aboard Andre Fabre's Botanik, Buick has bounded straight back into life on the all-weather tracks with intent as from his first eight rides, only one finished outside the first two. Harrovian is actually rated 3lb lower than Ed and Simon Crisford's Algiers, who had Harrovian some three lengths behind when the pair met last time out.

However, Buick rode in that race and will have been well aware that Algiers almost slipped the field, only to be reeled in close home by the classy Missed The Cut. He is unlikely to be allowed such an easy lead this time and also Harrovian can be expected to strip fitter as he was having his first run since July 1, all of which means it would be no surprise to see him turn the tables.

Sweet Fantasy can follow up a recent win at Southwell in the talkSPORT Winter Oaks Trial Irish EBF Fillies' Handicap. Ralph Beckett's three-year-old was winning for the first time last time out, although she had been placed five times. And the way she powered through the line that day suggests she could be a filly about to take off.

Having looked in the grip of a handicapper off a mark of 77, she appeared to have taken a big leap forward. Given how strong she was over a mile and a half it is a little surprising to see her back over 10 furlongs, but Beckett is an excellent trainer of fillies and knows exactly what he is doing.

The very dry autumn means trainers were unable to get a lot of their two-year-olds into maidens that would normally be informative. On the flip side of that is the all-weather maidens and novice races are much deeper in quality than would normally be the case.

There are some very interesting newcomers in the TalkSPORT Powered By Fans EBF Novice Stakes, with two for the Gosdens in Ziryab, who is by Kingman, and Queen Regent who is a daughter of Roaring Lion.

Ed Walker takes the wraps off Waipiro also, a half-brother to Hong Kong superstar Waikuku, while Andrew Balding's Swordofhonor cost €1,500,000 and is a half-brother to Group One winner Angel Bleu. But they are all going to have to know their jobs first time out up against Charlie Appleby's Golden Speech.

He has the benefit of three runs already and showed enough to be given a BHA rating of 90. Second to stablemate One Nation on his second outing, he then had the misfortune to bump into a certain Nostrum, who was making his debut at Sandown.

Nostrum, as we know, is one of the brightest prospects for next season and went on to be third in the Dewhurst so it is fair to say Golden Speech caught a tartar that day. Gelded since and wearing cheekpieces for the first time, he sets a very good standard.

Roger Varian appears to have kept a select band of runners back for the all-weather and is operating at a very healthy strike-rate. He runs Lord Paramount in the Betsi Handicap at Chelmsford and there is surely more to come from the Ribchester gelding.

Lightly-raced, he started just over a year ago when fourth on debut at Newcastle before returning to Gosforth Park and was a beaten odds-on favourite when second three weeks later. Gelded and then off for 299 days, he met a useful type in Brewing but got off the mark comfortably at Wolverhampton recently. He starts life handicapping off a mark of 70 and remains unexposed.

The Crisfords send Baahill to Chelmsford for the Betfred Nifty Fifty Maiden Stakes and the Kingman colt, related to plenty of nice winners, looks to have been found a good opportunity to score on debut.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 2.05 Vitesse Du Son, 2.40 LORD PARAMOUNT (NAP), 3.15 Elegant Ellen, 3.45 Baahill, 4.15 Mimoset, 4.45 Reset Button, 5.15 City Escape.

FAIRYHOUSE: 12.07 El Fabiolo, 12.42 Gallyhill, 1.17 Jazzy Matty, 1.52 Sixhandsinmypocket, 2.27 Klarc Kent, 3.02 Journey West, 3.35 Polly's Fortune.

LINGFIELD: 12.05 Aced It, 12.40 Golden Speech, 1.15 Bethersden Boy, 1.50 Lothian, 2.25 Pablo Prince, 3.00 Sweet Fantasy, 3.33 Harrovian.

DOUBLE: Lord Paramount and Harrovian.