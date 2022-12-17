Sunday Tips

Sir Mark Prescott's Longsider can defy top-weight in the Scu Selects Expert Tips By BetUK Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The five-year-old looked to have a really bright future when, having won here for David Lanigan, who now trains in America, he was sold for 75,000 guineas to Middleham Park Racing. Successful of his first start for new connections at Lingfield, the Middle Park team must have had high hopes early last year, but then he was last of 12 at Haydock when well fancied for the Old Newton Cup and was not seen in competitive action again for 469 days, so he presumably suffered injury.

Longsider returned from his lengthy absence to action at Wolverhampton in October and while seventh of nine, he was only beaten five lengths. Not surprisingly he improved for that run and was second at Chelmsford, avoiding the dreaded bounce factor, and the drop down to a mile and three-quarters from two miles looks in his favour.

It could be a good day for his owners as Sergeant Pep looks to go one better than on debut when he runs in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Novice Stakes. The Kodiac colt cost £80,000 as a yearling, which for Middle Park is quite substantial. Clive Cox sent him to Wolverhampton for his debut and while he was a solid second of 10, the winner had over three lengths in hand of him.

However, that winner, Al Dasim, was long odds-on and is now rated 98 so there was clearly no disgrace in that. Also in his favour is that Cox, while an excellent trainer of juveniles, always leaves something to work on so in all likelihood Sergeant Pep will take a good step forward.

Eurythmical should go close in division two of the It's Time To Turn To talkSPORT Nursery. Second of nine on her introduction, she has finished fourth the last twice at Yarmouth and Kempton. Having been given a mark of 69 ahead of her handicap debut, the excellent Kevin Philippart de Foy will be able to place her to good effect.

Karl Burke's Tilt At Windmills, another Middleham Park-owned runner, can be expected to be in the mix in the talkSPORT Download The App Restricted Novice Stakes. After finishing third in what looked a decent event at Newcastle on her first start, one of the newcomers will have to be above average to beat her given natural improvement.

SELECTIONS: NAVAN: 12.00 Lets Go Champ, 12.30 Tag Man, 1.00 Absolute Notions, 1.30 Run For Oscar, 2.00 Cocoplum, 2.30 Gold Cup Bailly, 3.00 Sweet Will, 3.30 Caldwell Potter.

THURLES: 12.44 Tenzing, 1.14 Arverne, 1.44 Filon D'oudairies, 2.14 Liberty Dance, 2.44 Ney, 3.14 Grand Soir, 3.44 Gaillimh A Run.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 12.05 Crocodile Roll, 12.39 Eurythmical, 1.09 Tilt At Windmills, 1.39 LONGSIDER (NAP), 2.09 Sergeant Pep, 2.39 Lord Riddiford, 3.09 Idoapologise, 3.39 Ward Castle.

DOUBLE: Longsider and Eurythmical.