Monday Tips

Pandemic Princess is given another chance in the Support The Injured Jockeys Fund Handicap at Chelmsford.

Formerly trained in Ireland, her first run for Alice Haynes - a second-placed finish over this course and distance last month - was full of promise. At the rear and bumped along over two out, she finished as well as anything and was only three-quarters of a length away at the end. Sent off favourite at Kempton a couple of weeks later, she was ridden handier but ultimately disappointed after having every chance. If she is forgiven that then on the evidence of her run here she definitely can win off her current mark.

Maharajas Express must take plenty of beating in the EBF Restricted Novice Stakes. The Richard Spencer-trained youngster made his debut last month, breaking well at Kempton to sit in third before quickening well after the cut-away. He did not have to be asked too many questions to do so, either, and he rates a useful prospect at this stage. It could be a good evening for the Spencer yard, with Giant holding claims in the CCR Restricted Maiden Stakes. Like his stablemate a son of Rajasinghe, he has only run once - at Newmarket in October where he looked in need of the experience before making encouraging late gains. He is sure to be better for that. Barging Thru should give a good account in the Racing Welfare Handicap.

Archie Watson's charge returned from a break of 177 days to make all at Wolverhampton in May, before falling just short when trying to repeat the trick at Lingfield the following month. He has the same absence to overcome this time, but is obviously capable of a break and Luke Morris takes the ride having been in the saddle on his penultimate run. Bluebells Boy has not had the rub of the green in two runs so far but his time might have come by way of the Christmas Party Nights Restricted Maiden Stakes. His first outing was shrouded in fog, but just about enough was seen to know he performed with promise while last time out he had the misfortune to not only bump into Lord Paramount but also meet with interference in doing so.

He would not have won but it still did him no favours and he could very likely have been at least third without it. In the lucky last, the chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Handicap, not too many will be opposing the Morris-ridden Three Dragons. He had not been seen since March last year - an absence of 620 days to be exact - when winning pretty much as he liked at Wolverhampton last month, on his first outing for Matt Crawley.

At Kempton, William Buick could be set for another profitable day as Tagabawa, Dragonball Prince and Mighty River all look strong at the top end of the card. In Ireland, all eyes will be in the John Durkan Memorial Chase in which Galopin Des Champs makes his eagerly-awaited reappearance. The only blemish on his record over fences is his fall at Cheltenham in March when miles clear of Bob Olinger, and while not a betting proposition on this occasion his ante-post Gold Cup odds will undoubtedly be trimmed if he wins as expected.

SELECTIONS: CHELMSFORD: 5.30 Maharajas Express, 6.00 Bonnsie, 6.30 Giant, 7.00 Barging Thru, 7.30 PANDEMIC PRINCESS (NAP), 8.00 Bluebells Boy, 8.30 Three Dragons.

KEMPTON: 12.20 Tagabawa, 12.50 Dragonball Prince, 1.20 Mighty River, 1.50 Rooful, 2.20 Covert Mission, 2.50 Uther Pendragon.

LINGFIELD: 12.30 Range, 1.00 Bobo Mac, 1.30 Furkash, 2.00 Hoe Joly Smoke, 2.30 Walk In The Wild, 3.00 Metier, 3.30 Mexican Boy.

PUNCHESTOWN: 12.40 Invictus Machin, 1.10 Bodhisattva, 1.40 La Malmason, 2.10 Galopin Des Champs, 2.40 Appreciate It, 3.10 Temptationinmilan, 3.40 Blizzard Of Oz. DOUBLE: Pandemic Princess and Maharajas Express.