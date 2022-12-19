Tuesday Tips

Brewing is poised to complete his hat-trick for William Haggas in the Spreadex Sports Get £50 In Bonuses Handicap at Newcastle.

The Showcasing gelding was odds-on when making his racecourse debut at Gosforth Park in October, but it was not quite as straightforward as might have been expected. However, while Brewing hung quite markedly when first coming under pressure, he ultimately got the job done well - looking better the further he went. With that in mind a drop back from seven to six furlongs did not look ideal at Kempton last month and he again came under pressure at one stage, but once more he hit the line strong and looked far more tractable, suggesting the errant path he took on debut was down to greenness more than anything.

The three-year-old is back over seven furlongs on his return to Newcastle and with further improvement likely, he should prove extremely hard to beat. Bellagio Man is another previous course and distance winner worth following in the Top Odds Every Day With BetUK Handicap. The four-year-old's last three starts have all been at Newcastle, with a nose victory in early November followed by successive third placed finishes.

He has been beaten less than a length the last twice, so the track and surface clearly suit and he looks sure to be involved in the thick of the action again. Megan Moon is the one to be with in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans EBF Novice Stakes. Roger Varian's filly completely blew the start on her introduction at Southwell on October, yet she somehow recovered to be beaten less than three lengths into fourth place.

The daughter of Starspangledbanner may well have won that day had she jumped off on terms and she certainly merits another chance as she clearly has plenty of latent ability. Della Mare holds obvious claims in division two of the Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap at Southwell. Tony Carroll's charge registered successive wins over the course and distance in the spring and was only narrowly denied the hat-trick on her return from almost seven months off. Carroll has sensibly not rushed her back to the track and running off the same rating of 56, she will surely go close.

Jason Watson getting back on board, having steered her to back-to-back triumphs in March and April but missing out on her comeback, can only be a positive. At Plumpton, Chris Gordon's Huntingdon bumper winner Diamond Egg appears to have been found a good opportunity to make a successful transition to the jumping game in the Theo's Charm Memorial Novices' Hurdle.

SELECTIONS: LUDLOW: 12.15 Breaking Waves, 12.45 Citizen Jane, 1.15 Back On The Lash, 1.50 Royale Dance, 2.20 Out The Glen, 2.50 The Widdow Maker, 3.25 Pembroke.

NAAS: 12.05 Flame Bearer, 12.35 Shes Some Doll, 1.05 Absolute Notions, 1.35 Clodders Dream, 2.05 Langdale Lane, 2.35 Ebha Grace, 3.06 Saga Aravis, 3.40 Firefox.

NEWCASTLE: 2.40 Victory March, 3.13 Cloch Nua, 3.45 Weydaad, 4.15 BREWING (NAP), 4.45 Bellagio Man, 5.15 Megan Moon, 5.45 Ramon Di Loria.

PLUMPTON: 12.25 Holetown Hero, 12.55 Walk In The Wild, 1.25 Sashenka, 2.00 Diamond Egg, 2.30 Le Patron, 3.00 Ozzie Man, 3.35 Captain Teague.

SOUTHWELL: 1.10 Jeans Maite, 1.43 Yagan, 2.13 Jilly Cooper, 2.45 Dubai Immo, 3.20 Too Much, 3.55 Lord Paramount, 4.30 Walking On Clouds, 5.00 Della Mare. DOUBLE: Brewing and Megan Moon.