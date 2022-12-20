Wednesday Tips

Anthony Honeyball has a leading chance of a Hereford winner in the shape of Credo in the Jackson Property Mares' Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old mare has taken very well to jumping fences this term, finishing second on her chasing debut over course and distance in early November when beaten only a head. Next time she was the winner and a runaway one at that, landing a Chepstow mares' handicap chase under top-weight when jumping and travelling with great fluency to come home 19 lengths ahead.

It is highly likely she is capable of more improvement yet over the bigger obstacles.

In the Paul Kelson Barber Handicap Chase at Taunton it is Michael Scudamore's Faitque De L'Isle that appeals, a seven-year-old who has been in action over fences all season. Winning once when getting his head in front in a Ffos Las novice over three miles, the gelding steps back up to that trip this time and is benefited as Lucy Turner's 5lb claim eases his burden.

Harry Whittington's Franigane is a key player in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Chase at Lingfield. A lightly-raced seven-year-old, he has three hurdles starts under his belt, collecting a win and two second places in the process.

He makes his debut over fences, but as a younger horse he was tried three times in Irish point to points and latterly finished second in a Knockmullen House contest where he was beaten only by Visionarian, now a Group Three winner over fences, and came home ahead of nine-time winner Tommy's Oscar.

El Fabiolo can make his first run over fences a winning one in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse. The five-year-old is one of four runners making his chasing debut in the contest, with only two of the field of six having jumped a fence in public so far.

Willie Mullins' runner has the benefit of a sole start over hurdles in France, however, where he was third in the Listed Prix Finot over obstacles more akin to steeplechase fences to the smaller hurdles used in Britain and Ireland.

His ability since relocating to Ireland has been clear, winning a maiden hurdle by 13 lengths before losing out by just a neck to Jonbon in the Grade One Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree. In a final start of last term he was a 10-length winner of a Punchestown novice hurdle, and there has been some notable collateral form with Jonbon's flawless start to life over fences.

On the Flat at Dundalk it is Shark Hanlon's Ivasecret who looks poised for success in the Happy Christmas From All At Dundalk Stadium Handicap over seven furlongs. The four-year-old has fared well since switching from John Butler to his new yard, featuring in two Dundalk contests and placing both times.

He has been successfully campaigned over both six and seven furlongs in the past and returns to the latter trip for his next outing, a race in which he looks able to build upon recent performances and come home ahead.

SELECTIONS:

DUNDALK: 4.15 Hero Of The Hour, 4.45 Dancing Tango, 5.15 Riccardi Medici, 5.45 Blue News, 6.15 Lizzy's Filly, 6.45 Magnanimous Mehmus, 7.15 Ivasecret, 7.45 Maccliff

FAIRYHOUSE: 11.35 El Fabiolo, 12.05 Clonbury Bridge, 12.37 Marvel De Cerisy, 1.07 Jazzy Matty, 1.37 Peace Party, 2.07 Kilbree Warrior, 2.37 Memory Of Youth, 3.07 Polly's Fortune

HEREFORD: 12.15 Fancy Stuff, 12.45 Issuing Authority, 1.15 Emir Sacree, 1.45 Inflexible, 2.15 CREDO (NAP), 2.45 Roger Rarebit, 3.15 Cap Du Mathan, 3.45 Magic Seven

LINGFIELD: 12.30 Mays Hill, 1.00 Tea And Chats, 1.30 Mucho Mas, 2.00 Begin The Luck, 2.30 Franigane, 3.00 Gold Clermont, 3.30 Walk In The Wild

TAUNTON: 12.5 Lady Wilberry, 1.23 Faitque De L'Isle, 1.53 Lallygag, 2.23 Kenzai Warrior, 2.53 Norley, 3.23 Legendary Rhythm, 3.53 The Height Of Fame

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.00 Mirabello Bay, 5.30 Fine Balance, 6.00 River Chorus, 6.30 Creek Harbour, 7.00 Black Box, 7.30 Muscika, 8.00 Spanish Angel, 8.30 Harbour Vision

DOUBLE: Credo and El Fabiolo.