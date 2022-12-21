Thursday Tips

John and Thady Gosden's Lady Loulou can break her duck in the BetUK's Acca Club £5 Free Bet Novice Stakes at Lingfield.

The daughter of Dark Angel cost a whopping £340,000 as a yearling and although she has done little to justify that price-tag so far, she is definitely not devoid of ability. She was not disgraced on debut when third to high-class stablemate Laurel, while she looked far from the finished article when fourth at Kempton in October.

That run was over eight furlongs and an extra quarter of a mile could be just what the doctor ordered. The Gosdens also look to hold solid claims in the It's Time To Turn To Talksport EBF Novice Stakes with Medici Chapel. By Iffraaj and out of a Group One winner in Nannina, she is going to have to go some to live up to her pedigree. She made an inauspicious start when only beating one home at Newmarket in October, but showed more when third of 14 at Southwell earlier this month. Clearly learning with racing, she will be a valuable proposition should she get a win on the board.

Young apprentice Billy Loughnane has been lighting up the all-weather of late and could enhance his reputation if steering his father Mark's Starfighter to another victory in the Top Odds Every Day With Betuk Handicap at Southwell. Horse and rider found the target with ease at Wolverhampton last week and a 5lb penalty could do little to stop them playing a major role once again.

Complete Unknown was a talented hurdler last term and could be the star of the show over obstacles at Ffos Las. The six-year-old won the EBF Final at Sandown in March before finishing his campaign by placing in Listed company over three miles at Perth. He looked in need of the run when emptying in the closing stages at Haydock on his return to the track and with that in mind a drop back to two miles and five furlongs could prove wise as he makes his chasing bow in the dragonbet.co.uk Britain's Newest Betting Site Novices' Limited Handicap Chase

He has always looked one who would show his real potential once tackling the larger obstacles and if he is wanting to become a player in the novice chase division this season, he will have to go close off a rating of 135. As well as Complete Unknown, champion trainer Paul Nicholls could already have found the scoresheet with Half Dozen, who runs in the Lucky Chancer Golden Boy Ale 'National Hunt' Maiden Hurdle that takes place 30 minutes previous. Never in the picture in his first two runs, the penny dropped for the son of Sageburg when third at Newbury last time out. He never came close to landing a blow against taking scorer Jet Powered on that occasion, but kept on in eyecatching style having been given plenty to do entering the home straight from his held-up position at the rear of the field.

He made up his ground with the minimum of fuss and it would be no surprise if he takes another step forward here. Fable shaped like she was desperate for three miles when second at Sandown over an intermediate trip earlier this month. She was returning from a year off the track when going down by a neck at the Esher track, but has won over staying distances in both the pointing field and over hurdles previously and has the potential for plenty of improvement now tackling the Cazoo Handicap Chase over three miles.

The best bet at Ayr could be Donald McCain's Ivar in the Coral First For Racing 'National Hunt' Maiden Hurdle. The five-year-old was far too keen when a beaten favourite on his UK bow at Bangor, but will have learned plenty about the style of UK racing on that occasion and can fulfil the promise of his early form.

SELECTIONS: AYR: 12.30 Beat Box, 1.00 Smart Deal, 1.30 Ivar, 2.00 Gold Emery, 2.30 Step Above, 3.00 Destiny Is All, 3.30 Warriors Story.

FFOS LAS: 12.40 Firestream, 1.10 Half Dozen, 1.40 Complete Unknown, 2.10 Fable, 2.40 Rocky Man, 3.10 Rocked Up, 3.40 Colonial Empire.

LINGFIELD: 11.50 Weloof, 12.20 Regal Glory, 12.50 Medici Chapel, 1.20 Nazymbek, 1.50 LADY LOULOU (NAP), 2.20 Makinmedoit, 2.50 Starshiba, 3.20 I'm Mable.

SOUTHWELL: 5.00 John Kirkup, 5.30 Starfighter, 6.00 Daheer, 6.30 Haseef, 7.00 Tea Garden, 7.30 Ron O, 8.00 Pepsi Cat, 8.30 Funky Town Pinky.

DOUBLE: Lady Loulou and Complete Unknown.