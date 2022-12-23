Boxing Day Tips

L'Homme Presse can come of age with victory in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton.

A small but select field will go to post for the Boxing Day highlight, with champion trainer Paul Nicholls possessing a strong hand as he bids to add to his record King George haul of 12 victories.

As the choice of stable jockey Harry Cobden, Bravemansgame appears the number one hope for Ditcheat, with this race pencilled in as his main objective since his brilliant display in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase on the same card 12 months ago.

The seven-year-old looked good in winning the Charlie Hall at Wetherby on his reappearance, but what that form is worth is open to question, and at the current odds Bravemansgame looks opposable.

His stablemate Hitman is on an upward curve and impressed at Haydock last month, but needs to take another big step forward, while Nicholls' 2020 King George hero Frodon is not the force he once was.

Henry de Bromhead's Envoi Allen, who once looked unbeatable, proved he is not a busted flush with victory in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal last month, but even connections have admitted he has a breathing issue that cannot be completely rectified and he is hard to rely on as a result.

With all that in mind, L'Homme Presse - who is officially 5lb clear on official ratings - looks the most solid betting proposition for Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch. In seven starts over fences, the French import has met with defeat just once and as that came at Aintree at the end of a hard novice campaign, it is easily excused.

L'Homme Presse is better judged on his previous triumph at the Cheltenham Festival and his comeback success under a huge weight in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle a month ago. His accurate jumping could prove to be a real weapon on a speed track like Kempton and he can prove himself a genuine Gold Cup contender with victory in one of the sport's most prestigious events.

The Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle is far less intriguing from a punting point of view, with National Hunt racing's pre-eminent star Constitution Hill impossible to oppose. His electrifying change of gear was in full view when he powered clear of Champion Hurdle and Christmas Hurdle-winning stablemate Epatante in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle last month and given she again appears his biggest threat, anything other than another dominant performance will be disappointing.

The rescheduled Ladbrokes Long Walk Hurdle is an unexpected treat for Boxing Day punters after being saved from the abandoned fixture at Ascot. The change of venue could have an impact, with the emphasis likely to be less on stamina than would have been the case, and that may favour Champ in his latest clash with Paisley Park.

There was little to choose between the familiar foes at the end of a pulsating Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury last month, with Champ holding on by a diminishing neck. It is once again difficult to split them, but slight preference is for Champ on this occasion.

McFabulous gets the nod in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase. He impressed in beating the reopposing Thyme Hill and Mortlach in a Newbury Grade Two last time, with an odds-on defeat on his chasing bow now a distant memory.

The William Hill Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase is the feature event at Wetherby and the vote goes to Mark Walford's Into Overdrive. The Court Cave gelding completed a four-timer here in October before giving L'Homme Presse a run for his money at Newcastle, albeit in receipt of lumps of weight.

The handicapper has raised his mark a further 4lb to a career-high of 142, but Into Overdrive should nevertheless go close on his return to West Yorkshire.

Runaway Hereford winner Jet Plane can be expected to go close in the Chris Liesack Lincolnshire National at Market Rasen while Steal A March can produce a royal victory in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle at Wincanton.

The Brand New Racing Post App Novice Chase is the centrepiece on day one of Leopardstown's Christmas Festival and following a smart start to fencing career at Navan, Gordon Elliott's Fil Dor can secure a deserved Grade One success after chasing home star juvenile hurdler Vauban three times at the highest level last season.

SELECTIONS:

DOWN ROYAL: 11.40 Eye Van, 12.13 Bleu D'enfer, 12.48 Fox Le Bel, 1.23 Chavez, 1.58 Blustery, 2.33 The Storyteller, 3.08 Boldog.

FONTWELL: 11.57 Givega, 12.32 Good News, 1.07 Hidor De Bersy, 1.42 Dream In The Park, 2.17 Polyphonic, 2.52 Jeffery's Cross, 3.27 Walkinthewoods.

HUNTINGDON: 12.05 Loup De Maulde, 12.40 Supreme Gift, 1.15 Crystal Moon, 1.47 Poker Master, 2.22 River Tyne, 2.57 Conceal, 3.32 Range.

KEMPTON: 12.10 Throne Hall, 12.45 Champ, 1.20 McFabulous, 1.55 Constitution Hill, 2.30 L'HOMME PRESSE (NAP), 3.05 Solo, 3.40 Grey Dawning.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 12.00 High Definition, 12.35 Dark Raven, 1.10 Lossiemouth, 1.45 Contrapposto, 2.20 Fil Dor, 2.55 Final Orders, 3.30 Did I Ask You That.

LIMERICK: 12.25 Kanzino, 12.58 Benaud, 1.33 Summer Melody, 2.08 Global Equity, 2.40 Gerri Colombe, 3.15 Bonnie Kellie, 3.50 Bold Reflection.

MARKET RASEN: 11.55 True Romance, 12.30 Chasing Fire, 1.05 Fazayte, 1.40 Hometown Hero, 2.15 Malpas, 2.50 Jet Plane, 3.25 Dasher.

NEWCASTLE: 11.45 Gege Ville, 12.15 On We Go, 12.50 Rocco Storm, 1.25 Cruz Control, 2.00 Operation Manna, 2.35 Wye Aye, 3.10 Dontyawantme.

WETHERBY: 11.52 Queens Rock, 12.27 Trevelyn's Corn, 1.00 Fenna's Loss, 1.35 Into Overdrive, 2.10 Rafferty's Return, 2.45 Karl Philippe, 3.20 Chti Balko.

WINCANTON: 12.18 Tweed Skirt, 12.53 Endless Escape, 1.28 Sizable Sam, 2.03 Midnight Midge, 2.38 First Quest, 3.13 Steal A March, 3.45 Easy Rider.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.50 Uncle, 2.25 Conquistador, 3.00 Exalted Angel, 3.35 Street Kid, 4.10 Baldomero, 4.45 Dream Harder, 5.20 Haku.

DOUBLE: Into Overdrive and L'Homme Presse.