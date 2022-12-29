Friday Tips

Crystal Glory could be the real gem on the card at Haydock when he lines up in the Betfred Goals Galore Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

Nicky Richards' six-year-old showed plenty of class over hurdles last season, winning twice. He got closest to the talented Hillcrest in a Grade Two at this venue and then finished his campaign with a staying-on fourth when tried in Grade One company at Aintree. A chaser in the making, anything he did over hurdles was always going to be a bonus, and fences appeared to be his bag when winning on his Hexham chasing debut at a canter.

Although facing just two other rivals, this represents a much sterner test with Jonjo O'Neill's handy Iron Bridge in the line-up. But Crystal Glory could prove much better than his current rating of 138 over the larger obstacles, and is backed to take the next step up the ladder. The Betfred Last Fling Handicap Chase is no place for the faint-hearted, but Good Boy Bobby's class could see him strike over the festive period for the second year in a row. Although set to carry top weight in this gruelling test of stamina, he is 2lb lower than when landing the Rowland Meyrick last Christmas and will enjoy plenty of cut underfoot, with conditions on Merseyside described as soft. He was not disgraced when fourth over slightly shorter here last time and stretching out to three and a half miles could be a help at this stage of his career.

Donald McCain won the Betfred TV EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle 12 months ago and can do so again with Catterick scorer Sleeping Satellite, while there could be further success for the Bankhouse handler when Jungle Jack bids to follow up his seven-length course-and-distance victory last month in the Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Handicap Hurdle . The feature at Taunton is the Listed Byerley Stud Mares' Novices' Hurdle and it is interesting that Harry Fry goes seeking black type with Credrojava on just her second start over timber. A winning pointer, the five-year-old justified connections shelling out #80,000 when scoring on her rules debut in an Aintree bumper.

The second on that occasion has gone on to give the form a good look and Credrojava marked herself out as an above average type when bolting up on hurdles debut at Fontwell. Blueking D'Oroux can get the card off to a winning start when he lines up in the Alne Park Stud Juvenile Hurdle. A useful operator in France, he was sent off favourite for his UK debut in a hot event at Cheltenham in November.

Things did not go to plan on that occasion and he was pulled up before three out, although a spin in calmer waters could be just what is required for the son of Jeu St Eloi to show his true potential in a race handler Paul Nicholls has won twice in the last five years - including 12 months ago with Irish Hill. There could be further success for the champion trainer in the the Rob Snook 70th Birthday Novices' Hurdle where Timeforatune can put his experience to good use stepping up in trip. A Listed winner as a bumper horse, he has already found the scoresheet over timber and has mixed it in some useful company so far this term.

On the all-weather at Wolverhampton, November Handicap fifth Mr Alan could strike in the Scu Selects Expert Tips By BetUK Handicap. George Boughey had the son of Ulysses back on song in the latter stages of the turf season and he can continue in the same vein on the synthetics this winter.

SELECTIONS: HAYDOCK: 12.30 Sacre Coeur, 1,00 CRYSTAL GLORY (NAP), 1.30 Sleeping Satellite, 2.00 Ubetya, 2.30 Jungle Jack, 3.00 Good Boy Bobby, 3.30 Pyffo.

TAUNTON: 12.45 Blueking D'Oroux, 1.15 Timeforatune, 1.45 Mahon Point, 2.15 Credrojava, 2.45 Go Chique, 3.15 Minella Voucher, 3.45 Couldbeaweapon.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.00 Wrens Rose, 4.30 Vitesse Du Son, 5.00 Billy Dylan, 5.30 Roudemental, 6.00 Mr Alan, 6.30 Midnight Train, 7.00 City Escape, 7.30 Eye Of The Water.

DOUBLE: Crystal Glory and Credrojava.