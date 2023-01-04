Thursday Tips

Sergeant Pep can take a starring role in the BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton.

The Clive Cox-trained three-year-old is coming back to five furlongs, but he has shown plenty of dash in two outings so far over six, so is highly unlikely to be found wanting in that department. Sent off at 6-1 for his debut here in November, he was quickly to the head of affairs but had the odds-on Al Dasim on his tail all the way. While he not surprisingly had to give best to George Boughey's runner, he was nicely clear of the rest.

Returned to Dunstall Park last month he backed that up with an emphatic success, at much shorter odds that time. Cool Lightning has found just one too good on both her outings to date but sets a decent standard in the chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Restricted Maiden Stakes at the Essex track. The James Tate-trained Exceed And Excel filly did not make the track until September of her three-year-old season - but nearly made it a winning debut. She was sent off an odds-on favourite which suggested she had been showing plenty at home, and she was well supported when sent to Southwell for her second start.

Beaten just a short head there, she did little wrong and can get off the mark at the third time of asking. Mrs Grimley has some decent form in the book which makes her of interest in the Cazoo Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Ffos Las. She began life with Jessica Harrington in Ireland, where her best run came in her third bumper when second to Hansard. At the time Hansard was trained by Charles O'Brien, but off the back of that win he was bought by Gary Moore and has already won twice over hurdles for his new connections.

Mrs Grimley then won on her first outing for Ben Pauling at Southwell in a mares' bumper and in two runs over hurdles this season, she has been placed twice. It appears she is getting the hang of it and she should not be far away. Greenrock Abbey can follow up a win at Hereford in the Turf Services Ltd Handicap Chase. Kerry Lee's seven-year-old took advantage of a bit of leniency from the handicapper when winning by a neck.

With only a 1lb rise for that, his ability to handle deep ground should come in handy. Smart Casual looks interesting in the closing dragonbet.co.uk National Hunt Flat Race. The five-year-old is trained by Anthony Honeyball, was bred by his wife, Rachael, yet runs in the colours of JP McManus. McManus is linked to the yard through the evergreen Regal Encore and it might be an indication Honeyball rates Smart Casual as potentially decent.

SELECTIONS: CHELMSFORD: 5.30 Porfin, 6.00 Cool Lightning, 6.30 Maybe Tonight, 7.00 Mafia Power, 7.30 Chagall, 8.00 Lake Sand, 8.30 Reset Button.

FFOS LAS: 1.00 Mrs Grimley, 1.30 Greenrock Abbey, 2.00 Brulure Noire, 2.30 Thor De Cerisy, 3.00 Spitfire Girl, 3.30 Hey Bud, 4.00 Smart Casual

WOLVERHAMPTON: 12.45 Mcqueen, 1.15 Hadley Park, 1.45 SERGEANT PEP (NAP), 2.15 Aquamas, 2.45 Me And Mrs Jones, 3.15 Hammy End, 3.45 Kim Wexler. DOUBLE: Sergeant Pep and Cool Lightning.