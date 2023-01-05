Friday Tips

Ree Okka can put a disappointing last run behind him in the Plyvine Caterers Handicap Chase at Ludlow.

Harry Fry's seven-year-old still has plenty of potential going forward, despite running well below market expectations at Exeter early last month. Plenty was expected because of how well he had performed on his seasonal reappearance at Aintree when second to Doctor Ken, who went on to push the potentially decent Gold Cup Bailly close at Ayr on his next outing.

Ree Okka was racing off just 1lb higher on his second start since wind surgery and was sent off the 7-4 favourite, but he found disappointingly little when the taps were turned on. It was a decent race - the winner Shakem Up'Arry sent off favourite at Cheltenham in the contest won by Midnight River on New Year's Day but Ree Okka was so disappointing Fry was asked to explain why he ran so badly, with no excuses immediately evident.

He has only had six runs under rules and remains a horse with potential. Javert Allen looked a bit useful when making a winning debut at Bangor and can defy a penalty in the Ludlow Race Club Annual Membership Junior "National Hunt" Hurdle. Jane Williams does well with her juveniles and while this one only faced three rivals first time out, he could not have been much more impressive when streaking to a 13-length win. Never off the bridle, he sets a good standard for the others to aim at.

Nicky Henderson looks to have a very interesting newcomer in the Luke Watson Memorial "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle in the shape of Impose Toi. The winner of two AQPS bumpers in France, he has been bought privately by JP McManus. His first victory was over two miles but then he dropped to a mile and a half and while he won, he did get outpaced at one point. It is no surprise, therefore, to see Henderson start him over two miles and five furlongs. Henderson could also be celebrating another winner for the King as Kincardine starts life handicapping off a pretty lowly mark in the Racing UK Handicap Hurdle. Another French import of interest is Fire Dancer in the Simply Delicious Cakes Novices' Handicap Chase.

He is having his first start for 815 days yet has just turned seven. He was running over fences as a four-year-old which is not unusual in France and owner Rich Ricci will be hoping he has another Royale Pagaille on his hands. The closing bumper has some very nice pedigrees on show including a half-sister to Snow Leopardess in Queen Mandana, but Alan King's Allegro Forte may be a speedier type being a half-sister to Luccia.

The Charlie Hills-trained Harry Magnus is improving with racing and can open his account in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Novice Stakes at Southwell. Well beaten on debut at Goodwood in July, he was clearly taking time to fill his frame as Hill gave him over 100 days before he ran again, but he shaped with promise when fifth of 10 at Wolverhampton. He found Julie Camacho's Shaquille, now rated 94, just a length too good more recently.

Andrew Balding's Aztec Empire was a beaten odds-on favourite last time out but that was his first outing for over 400 days and just second in all, so he is given another chance in the Unibet Support Safe Gambling Novice Stakes at Kempton. Charlie Appleby's Golden Speech finished second twice in the summer, including to Nostrum, so sets a very high bar in the Racing TV Maiden Stakes.

SELECTIONS: DUNDALK: 3.50 Florence Thompson, 4.25 Lisieux, 5.00 Zonik, 5.30 Newgirlintown, 6.00 Unterberg, 6.30 Rochester Mike, 7.00 Leclerc, 7.30 Delta Romeo.

KEMPTON: 12.45 Tollerton Forest, 1.15 Coral Reef, 1.45 Rooful, 2.15 Aztec Empire, 2.45 Golden Speech, 3.15 Mister X, 3.45 Master Grey.

LUDLOW: 1.00 Javert Allen, 1.30 Impose Toi, 2.00 Fire Dancer, 2.30 Active Duty, 3.00 REE OKKA (NAP), 3.30 Kincardine, 4.00 Allegro Forte.

SOUTHWELL: 5.15 Furnicoe, 5.45 Haaland, 6.15 Last Stand, 6.45 Tylos, 7.15 Minhaaj, 7.45 Harry Magnus, 8.15 Bernard Spierpoint. DOUBLE: Ree Okka and Impose Toi.