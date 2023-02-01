Thursday Tips

Rosa Del Rio hit the bar last time out but can gain just compensation in the Support The Injured Jockeys Fund Handicap at Chelmsford.

Out of luck in three starts in novice and maiden company, Rosa Del Rio was given a mark of 67 for her handicap bow at Newcastle in January and came within a half-length of victory against a more experienced rival. The winner, Russian Virtue, had previously won twice over hurdles and had too much in the finish, with Rosa Del Rio seemingly sure to learn plenty for the run.

Russian Virtue has since scored over hurdles again and while Rosa Del Rio would not be a superstar for the Crisford team, this looks well within her compass.

Lilikoi looked good value for her recent Newcastle win and can follow up in the Racing Welfare Handicap. Despite being saddled with a 5lb penalty, she is technically 1lb well in after a near two-length verdict just over a week ago. David and Nicola Barron's mare kept on strongly and won with a chunk in hand, making back-to-back victories a live possibility.

Aztec Empire impressed on his 2023 debut and Southwell's BetUK's Acca Club £5 Free Bet Apprentice Handicap looks a good opportunity to follow up. Andrew Balding's charge showed initial promise when fourth on his juvenile debut before he missed over a year of action.

His comeback second was followed up with a seven-length romp at Kempton in January and while that was a pretty average event, he could do little more than win. The handicapper has given him a mark of 86 off which to start and that could underestimate his ability.

Harlem Soul has a fine record at Wincanton and can add to his tally in the Jenningsbet Eastleigh Novices' Handicap Chase. Syd Hosie's charge has won three of his five starts at the track, most recently scoring on Boxing Day when holding off Huelgoat by a length. He triumphed off 115, after winning off 110 at the start of December.

The handicapper has raised him 6lb for his most recent verdict and he is interesting switched back in trip to two miles.

Golden Sovereign was also in action on the Boxing Day card, although he had to settle for third in his assignment, beaten just under four lengths. Philip Hobbs sends him back over the same three-mile-one-furlong trip and he cannot be ruled out of the Dick Hunt 'Wigmore' Handicap Chase.

Annie Magic can be forgiven a disappointing run as she tries to regain the winning thread in the Jenningsbet Newbury EBF Mares' "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle. She hung both jumping and on the Flat on New Year's Day, but hopefully Jeremy Scott has resolved whatever issue caused her waywardness.

Treyarnon Bay is worth another chance in the Racing TV Maiden Hurdle at Fakenham. She shaped with promise in a Southwell bumper in May but could not build on that when only seventh over hurdles at Huntingdon at the beginning of December.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 5.30 Nasim, 6.00 Lilikoi, 6.30 Furnicoe, 7.00 Mick's Spirit, 7.30 Savannah Smiles, 8.00 ROSA DEL RIO (NAP). 8.30 Well Prepared.

FAKENHAM: 1.40 Secret Trix, 2.10 Uberman, 2.40 Brandisova, 3.15 Treyarnon Bay, 3.50 Bolsover Bill, 4.25 Supreme Yeats.

SOUTHWELL: 1.20 Coast, 1.50 Mumcat, 2.20 Ma Famille, 2.50 Owens lad, 3.25 Aztec Empire, 4.00 Little Gem, 4.35 Sweet Idea, 5.05 Thunder Gap.

WINCANTON: 1.30 Fame And Fun, 2.00 Killaloan, 2.30 Harlem Soul, 3.00 Golden Sovereign, 3.35 Annie Magic, 4.10 Shantou Flyer, 4.45 Sam's Amour.

DOUBLE: Rosa Del Rio and Aztec Empire.