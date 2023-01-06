Saturday Tips

Tahmuras can successfully graduate to the top level in the Unibet Tolworth Novices' Hurdle at Sandown.

Trainer Paul Nicholls has already claimed the first Grade One prize of the new year on four occasions, with Thisthatandtother, Noland, Silverburn and Breedsbreeze also striking gold between 2003 and 2008. It has clearly been a while between drinks as far as the Tolworth is concerned for the Ditcheat handler, but in Tahmuras he appears to have an ideal candidate to get him back on the winner's board.

The Irish point-to-point winner managed to land a bumper at Wincanton last spring and is two from two over hurdles since returning from his summer break. The Falco gelding had a couple of subsequent winners behind him when making an impressive reappearance at Chepstow and backed that up with a similarly dominant display in a Listed event at Haydock in November - form which has been well advertised since by the third-placed Snake Roll.

Tahmuras proved on Merseyside he relishes the sort of testing conditions he is set to encounter this weekend and if anything, the more taxing nature of the Sandown straight could suit him even better. French import Bo Zenith is likely to take some stopping in the opening Unibet Extra Places Every Day Juvenile Hurdle. Gary Moore has done well with the youngsters he has picked up from across the Channel and this particular four-year-old presumably did not come cheap, having bolted up on his Auteuil introduction.

The form of that win looks particularly strong, with the runner-up Blood Destiny having won as he liked on his recent Irish debut for Willie Mullins, while the third David Du Berlais has since returned to Auteuil to win a Listed prize. Given how he handled the very soft ground at Auteuil, Sandown looks an ideal starting point for Bo Zenith as he looks to confirm himself a legitimate contender for the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Previous Festival heroine Love Envoi gets the vote in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Mares' Hurdle. Harry Fry's charge is two from two at Sandown - winning a Grade Two last February before landing the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, and beating the boys in a handicap hurdle here last month under a big weight. Love Envoi sets the standard on ratings in this Listed contest and yet receives weight from her two biggest rivals, making her difficult to oppose. There are some familiar names on show in the £100,000 Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase - the final of the 2022 Veterans' Chase Series. Under a light weight, Saint Xavier should go well in the hands of Lilly Pinchin as he bids to defy a 5lb hike for a Haydock success in late November - a race in which subsequent Welsh Grand National hero The Two Amigos finished third.

Tommy's Oscar has been found a good opportunity to get back on the winning trail at Newcastle. Ann Hamilton's stable star achieved a rating in the 150s with eight wins over hurdles and made a successful switch to the larger obstacles in a match race at Carlisle in the autumn. The eight-year-old then finished a clear second to the high-class Banbridge in an Arkle trial at Cheltenham before having his limitations exposed back over hurdles in the Fighting Fifth. Tommy's Oscar is not easy to place with his lofty mark, but should be capable of giving weight and a beating to just two rivals in the Download The vickers.bet App Novices' Limited Handicap Chase. Had To Be Hugo shaped with promise on his bumper debut at Newcastle and looks sure to go well on his return to Gosforth Park for the At The Races App Expert Tips Novices' Hurdle.

Trained by the in-form Rebecca Menzies, this Irish point-to-point runner-up raced on the pace on his first start under Rules and stuck to his task well to be beaten just two lengths into third place. Stepping up in distance as he switches to obstacles, he will take some pegging back. The Nicholls-trained Knowsley Road looks poised to make it four wins on the spin in the Virgin Bet Novices' Hurdle at Wincanton.

The six-year-old has won a bumper and two novice hurdles at Chepstow and can defy the double penalty before inevitably having his sights raised. The pick of the all-weather fare comes from Kempton, with Aussie Banker rated the best bet on the card in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap.

SELECTIONS: CORK: 12.27 Alastor, 1.02 Caldwell Diamond, 1.37 Walk In The Brise, 2.12 All Those Years, 2.47 Paladian Jewel, 3.22 Ballyadam Destiny, 3.57 Fancy Girl.

KEMPTON: 5.30 Fox Vision, 6.00 Bawaader, 6.30 River Wharfe, 7.00 Nails Murphy, 7.30 Tyger Bay, 8.00 Aussie Banker, 8.30 Jacks Profit.

LINGFIELD: 12.00 September Power, 12.35 Hazel Bear, 1.10 Free Solo, 1.45 Fine Balance, 2.20 Marion's Boy, 2.55 Vision Of Hope, 3.30 Come To Pass.

NEWCASTLE: 12.13 Femme Patronne, 12.48 Tommy's Oscar, 1.23 O'Toole, 1.58 Tough Out, 2.33 Densworth, 3.08 Had To Be Hugo, 3.43 Gipsy Lee Rose.

SANDOWN: 12.05 Bo Zenith, 12.40 LOVE ENVOI (NAP), 1.15 High Stakes, 1.50 Dreams Of Home, 2.25 Tahmuras, 3.00 Saint Xavier, 3.35 Poseidon.

WINCANTON: 12.20 Knowsley Road, 12.55 Celtic Art, 1.30 Elixir De Nutz, 2.05 Another Crick, 2.40 La Breille, 3.15 Jubilee Express, 3.50 Famous Last Word. DOUBLE: Bo Zenith and Love Envoi.