Sunday Tips

Berkshire Rocco can make it second time lucky over two miles in the BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Conditions Stakes at Southwell.

Andrew Balding previously tried his charge at the marathon trip on Champions Day at Ascot in 2021, but he was completely outclassed by the likes of Trueshan and trailed home last of 10 before undergoing a breathing operation a couple of weeks later.

Off the track for 380 days following that wind surgery - and he was also gelded - Berkshire Rocco ran as his 25/1 odds suggested he would on his return in a Kempton Listed heat over 12 furlongs in October, but he showed a bit more promise on his second start back when fourth to Belloccio.

He was tapped for toe that day and did nothing but stay on - a factor which should stand him in better stead over this kind of staying trip. This Fast-Track Qualifier is pretty tight in terms of ratings, with three rated within 1lb of each other, but Berkshire Rocco is relatively unexposed for a six-year-old and might have more improvement in him over the longer distances.

Harry Brown took a while to get off the mark but after hitting the target last time out, he can follow up in the talkSPORT Download The App Handicap. Placed in each of his five previous starts, Harry Brown finally came good for David Simcock in a Chelmsford maiden back in September, with a couple of subsequent winners emerging from the also-rans that day.

He has been off the track since then but now makes the move to handicap company, with a starting point of 80 not looking too harsh.

Serenity Rose outran her odds to finish second at Wolverhampton last month, putting her in the mix for the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Handicap. That half-length second represented a career-best effort in trying seven furlongs for the first time, with 7lb claimer Billy Loughnane getting a particularly good tune out of the filly, who is trained by his father Mark.

A 2lb rise for that near-miss does not seem insurmountable now that she appears to have found her niche.

Youm Jameel takes the eye as he makes his racecourse bow in the It's Time To Turn To talkSPORT Maiden Stakes. A No Nay Never half-brother to Hello Youmzain and Royal Youmzain among others, he is bred to be a smart sort for Kevin Ryan.

Monbeg Genius is the pick in the Vickers.Bet Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Chepstow. A dual hurdles winner for Jonjo O'Neill, he was disappointing on his first attempt over fences, coming home last of four at Aintree, but he left that well behind when comfortably winning at Newcastle on his second spin.

Monbeg Genius' jumping was certainly not perfect on that occasion, but it was solid enough and this looks a nice stepping stone on the way to possible better targets in the spring.

Good Work can make hay from the bottom of the weights in the Go Racing With Vickers.Bet Handicap Chase. Formerly trained in France by Francois Nicolle, he finished out of the frame on his first two attempts in Britain but showed a bit more spark with a recent second.

Grangeclare West can stake his Cheltenham claims with victory in the Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle at Naas. Winner of a point-to-point, a bumper and a hurdle, Grangeclare West defends his unbeaten record stepping up to Grade One level and having impressed on every occasion, he looks another potential star for Willie Mullins.

SELECTIONS

CHEPSTOW: 12.40 Ed Keeper, 1.10 Progressive, 1.40 Good Work, 2.10 Monbeg Genius, 2.40 Estacas, 3.10 Prime Pretender, 3.40 Knockanore.

NAAS: 12.50 Skyace, 1.20 Appreciate It, 1.50 Indiana Jones, 2.20 Grangeclare West, 2.50 Found A Fifty, 3.20 Park Hind, 3.50 Cut The Rope.

SOUTHWELL: 12.30 Go Fox, 1.00 Taravara, 1.30 Harry Brown, 2.00 BERKSHIRE ROCCO (NAP), 2.30 Youm Jameel, 3.00 Serenity Rose, 3.30 Amor De Mi Vida.

DOUBLE: Berkshire Rocco and Harry Brown.