Monday Tips

Lady Adare can defy a lengthy absence and return with a victory in the Stables Business Park Handicap Hurdle at Taunton.

Harry Fry's mare is unbeaten in four lifetime starts and starts off handicapping from a fair looking mark of 130. She reappears in quite a competitive race but she has been campaigned selectively by Fry to date. While her last two wins came at long odds-on and told us no more than we already knew about her, there is one piece of form which sticks out. In receipt of just 3lb from Dan Skelton's Get A Tonic, she was a ready seven-length winner - and value for a lot more.

The runner-up is now rated 137. Also in behind that day was Nicky Henderson's Tweed Skirt, who is two from two over fences this season and looks a talented mare in her own right. Iliko D'Olivate looks a likely type to make a winning debut for Paul Nicholls in the Broadway & Horton Cricket Club Novices' Hurdle. A French import for owner Chris Giles, he ran against Triumph Hurdle winner Vauban on the Flat. Just touched off on his debut over obstacles in his homeland, he showed that day he had a bright future.

The winner, Irish Bar, who only beat him narrowly, has gone on to contest a couple of valuable races subsequently and had an experience edge. Another interesting Nicholls newcomer is Rare Middleton, who goes in division one of the Invest Southwest Maiden Hurdle. He only ran twice on the Flat for Andy Oliver in Ireland, finishing second on his debut before winning a Leopardstown maiden in which the likes of Ger Lyons, Aidan and Joseph O'Brien and Dermot Weld were represented. Bought for 215,000 guineas after that, he could be anything.

Paddy The Horse is progressing nicely and can bring up a hat-trick in the Follow @racingtv On Instagram Now Novices' Handicap Chase at Ayr. Trained by George Bewley, his two most recent wins have been over hurdles but he has plenty of experience in that sphere and was a winning point-to-pointer in Ireland. A winner by just a neck in October at Hexham in a maiden hurdle, he took a weak handicap the following month at the same track. His career was always going to be over fences, he is clearly in good heart and seemingly goes on any ground. Rocco Storm has been on good terms with himself lately and can return to winning ways in the Racing TV Handicap Chase. Danny Brooke's eight-year-old won at Hexham off a low mark in October and followed up at Sedgefield from 12lb higher.

Raised another 8lb he was beaten back at Sedgefield last time out, but given a little break he looks to have been found a very good opportunity. Sandy Thomson and Ryan Mania enjoyed a fruitful Christmas period and Kilbrainy looks another likely winner. Second at Musselburgh last time out, he can go one better in the Watch Live On Racing TV Novices' Handicap Hurdle. Kevin Ryan's youngsters usually improve markedly for a run so it must speak highly for Hello Queen that she ran so well on her debut last month.

She was just beginning to gain on the leaders at Newcastle and was threatening to take a hand in the finish when meeting with trouble. If she improves as much as most from her yard after their first runs then she should take all the beating in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Fillies' Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton.

SELECTIONS: AYR: 1.10 Aubis Walk, 1.40 Your Place, 2.10 Paddy The Horse, 2.45 ROCCO STORM (NAP), 3.20 Kilbrainy, 3.55 Lucky Soldier.

TAUNTON: 12.55 Iliko D'Olivate, 1.25 Robin's Dream, 1.55 Rare Middleton, 2.30 Afadil, 3.00 Lady Adare, 3.35 Eventful, 4.10 Envious Editor.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.30 Healing Power, 6.00 Algheed, 6.30 Hello Queen, 7.00 Blink, 7.30 Lihou, 8.00 Win Win Power, 8.30 Gorak. DOUBLE: Rocco Storm and Lady Adare