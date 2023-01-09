Tuesday Tips

Winner of two of his three hurdles starts for Sam Thomas last season, Skytastic looked to be up against on his first chase run at Warwick, taking on higher-rated rivals in Stage Star and West Cork in what was a classy four-runner affair. Grade One winner Stage Star duly prevailed in style, but Skytastic's challenge did not really go much beyond the second fence, where he made a bad mistake that proved too much to recover from.

He completed the course to finish a well-beaten fourth, but perhaps his confidence took a bit of a knock in the process. Thomas is sure to have been working on his fencing in the interim and Skytastic is taken to right the record here. Issuing Authority has twice let favourite-backers down but can be given one more chance in the Betting Better With Sky Bet Maiden Hurdle. Winner of his only bumper start, punters were confident he could get off the mark over hurdles at the first time of asking at Uttoxeter in November. However, he found Passing Well just over a length too good and then had to settle for third next time when sent off the evens market leader at Hereford.

Issuing Authority idled in the finish that day and was eventually beaten half a length, but he looks more than capable of winning a race like this. Lihyan makes his debut for Rebecca Menzies in the Betting Better With Sky Bet Novices' Hurdle after a fine victory in Ireland for previous connections. Trained by Josh Halley, the five-year-old landed a Cork maiden hurdle in fine style back in July, triumphing by four lengths as his jumping visibly improved as the race went on. Subsequently recruited by Menzies, Lihyan should appreciate ground on the better side for his British bow. Willmount can scupper the race's namesake in the Good Luck "Beep Beep Burrow" Open Maiden National Hunt Flat Race.

Winner of his only start between the flags, Willmount subsequently changed hands for £340,000, so connections are likely hoping for some immediate return on their investment. Ioupy Collonges makes a swift switch from bumper company in the British Racing School 40th Anniversary "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle at Exeter. He had to work hard for victory at Hereford in November, hanging on by just a neck on his first run for Paul Nicholls. The champion trainer now pitches Ioupy Collonges over hurdles and he is taken to strike. Rose Of Arcadia and Freddie Gingell are a potent partnership and can enjoy a third success this term in the Exeter On Haldon Hill Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

The pair triumphed in two points last year before coming home nine and a half lengths clear under Rules at Chepstow in October. Hiked 7lb for that success, Rose Of Arcadia did not show anywhere near the same sparkle for Brendan Powell next time, but was once again on form when reunited with Gingell at Ludlow last month. Now back up to a mark of 120, the Joe Tizzard-trained mare must be among the leading candidates. Michael Appleby can register a Southwell double via Intervention and Zealot. Intervention lines up in the Spreadex Sports #300 Spread Betting Cashback Handicap after a couple of recent places, while Zealot goes in search of a fourth successive victory in the Spreadex Sports Best Premier League Odds Handicap.

SELECTIONS DONCASTER: 12.15 Flying Verse, 12.45 Issuing Authority, 1.15 LIHYAN (NAP), 1.50 Skytastic, 2.25 Court At Slip, 3.00 Okavango Delta, 3.30 Willmount.

EXETER: 1.00 Imperial Storm, 1.35 Rose Of Arcadia, 2.10 Galactic Power, 2.40 Ioupy Collonges, 3.15 Favori De Sivola, 3.45 Lock Out, 4.15 Pentire Head.

SOUTHWELL: 5.30 Ramdon Rocks, 6.00 Miss Sligo, 6.30 Wadacre Grace, 7.00 Intervention, 7.30 Zealot, 8.00 Zuckerberg, 8.30 Ireland's Eye. DOUBLE: Lihyan and Ioupy Collonges.