Wednesday Tips

Base Note must have every chance of defying top weight in the Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap at Lingfield.

Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, who are enjoying such a fruitful spell at present, Base Note is dropping in class. He was last seen just being touched off by Milton Harris' smart dual-purpose performer Scriptwriter at Wolverhampton in a competitive class two event. A beaten favourite that night, there was certainly no disgrace in defeat, given Scriptwriter's last run on the Flat had been in the Ballysax Stakes for Aidan O'Brien. Prior to the Wolverhampton race, which ended up as a bit of a blanket finish, in which the reopposing Protected Guest was just behind, Base Note had won at over the same course and distance in easy style.

Given he was running off a 6lb higher mark, not taking into account Harry Burns' 3lb claim, who rides him again, it was a very creditable run. The extra 1lb he has to carry down in grade should not make much difference. The Charlie Hills-trained Rabaah catches the eye in the BetUK's Acca Club £5 Free Bet Novice Stakes. He has not been sighted since running well in what turned out to be a hotly contested Leicester maiden at the end of May. Rabaah has been off the track since then, but these days trainers are well versed at having horses fit to go off the back off such long absences.

The winner at Leicester, Brian Meehan's Show Respect, was subsequently second in the July Stakes and is now rated 105 while the runner up, Catch The Paddy, won his next two and ended his season in the Gimcrack - even the seventh has won since. That was clearly a good race, Rabaah shaped with great promise in third and he can win on his return to action. Jamie Osborne is well on the way to bettering last season's total of winners already which will be a relief for him.

He has openly admitted that 2022 was a disappointment, but with five on the board for 2023 before racing on Tuesday, he should have no trouble surpassing last year's tally of 16. Free Solo has already notched once since the turn of the year and was narrowly beaten on Saturday. Clearly in good heart, he should go well again in the Spreadex Sports Best Premier League Odds Handicap. It has not taken long for some of the bigger yards to wake up to the potential of the new rising star in the weighing room, Billy Loughnane.

The 16-year-old has started his career as if he is going to be a top jockey of the future and his current 7lb claim will not be lasting long. Son of trainer Mark Loughnane, his dad has provided him with the majority of his winners to date but he is already working up an extensive contacts book. Alan King has booked him for Fast Forward in the Dave O'Neill Ballot Champion Race Handicap at Kempton and the youngster will be keen to make an impact for such an established trainer.

Fast Forward did not seemingly take to hurdling in two outings in the summer and was well beaten on his return to the Flat in August. King will have freshened him up since then, though, and he can take advantage of a low mark. Stuart Williams' Arbaawi was value for more than the winning margin of a head last time out and can go in again in the bet@racingtv.com Handicap. Well backed, he took advantage of an opening handicap mark of just 59 at Southwell and has been raised 5lb but as he was slowly away, he was never on an even keel. There could be more to come.

SELECTIONS: KEMPTON: 5.00 Billy Mill, 5.30 Fast Forward, 6.00 Little Roman, 6.30 Arbaawi, 7.00 Brora Breeze, 7.30 Glittering Lights, 8.00 Hydroplane.

LINGFIELD: 12.45 Chief's Will, 1.15 Free Solo, 1.45 RABAAH (NAP), 2.15 Base Note, 2.45 Mick's Spirit, 3.15 Downtown Dubai, 3.45 Kardinya. DOUBLE: Rabaah and Base Note.