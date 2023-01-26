Friday Tips

Arclight can successfully step up to Listed class on her return to Doncaster for the Sky Bet Fillies' Juvenile Hurdle.

Bought out of Sir Mark Prescott's yard following a solitary all-weather win from seven Flat starts, the daughter of Champs Elysees has proved a shrewd purchase for owners Fortnum Racing.

The four-year-old made her hurdling debut for Nicky Henderson at Doncaster late last month and while the winning margin was just shy of two lengths, she was value for significantly further, such was the manner she travelled through the race and quickened up to put the contest to bed with ease.

Off the back of that performance she was odds-on to give weight and a beating to a trio of rivals at Kempton and while the form is open to question after her chief rival made it no further than the first flight, Arclight could do no more in winning by 43 lengths. She has proved herself on good and soft ground and fully merits this step up in class.

Xcitations is on a real roll this season and should be supported once more in the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap Chase. Pam Sly's charge knuckled down to see off subsequent winner Elixir De Nutz here in early December and took his game to another level when following up at Sandown recently.

A 7lb hike to a career-high mark of 140 makes life tougher, but Xcitations is clearly in rude health and has proved himself at the track, so he can be expected to be in the thick of the action.

Zambella is difficult to oppose in the Pertemps Lady Protectress Mares' Chase at Huntingdon. The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained eight-year-old is bidding for her eighth win in Listed company and is seemingly in the form of her life.

She was beaten by Fantastic Lady on her seasonal reappearance over three miles at Market Rasen in November, but has since bounced back with successive triumphs over her favoured distance of two and a half miles at Carlisle and Doncaster. Irish raider Jeremys Flame rates a major rival, but Zambella can make home advantage count.

Colors Of Freedom appears well placed to continue her winning run in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Handicap at Lingfield. Three no-shows in novice company allowed Archie Watson's filly to enter the handicap sphere from a lowly perch of 51 and she has taken full advantage with a hat-trick of wins.

She defied a mark of 59 when providing Luke Morris with a 2,000th winner in Britain at Southwell last week and the authority with which she scored suggested a 6lb penalty is not insurmountable.

It will be interesting to see how Halic fares in the Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap. The gelded son of Golden Horn was placed in successive Wolverhampton novice events in the autumn and an opening perch of 77 for his handicap bow may underestimate his potential.

All-weather fare also comes from Wolverhampton, where Sapphire Seas can provided man-of-the-moment Billy Loughnane with a winner for Godolphin in the talkSPORT Download The App Fillies' Novice Stakes.

The Frankel filly was a big eyecatcher when fourth on her Kempton introduction for Charlie Appleby a few weeks ago and her stablemate Star Guest, who finished second as the even-money favourite, has since gone one better to give the form some credibility.With normal improvement and Loughnane's 5lb claim, Sapphire Seas can open her account.

SELECTIONS:

DONCASTER: 1.05 Parramount, 1.35 William Cody, 2.05 Hands Off, 2.40 ARCLIGHT

(NAP), 3.15 Xcitations, 3.45 Macavity, 4.20 Patient Dream.

DUNDALK: 4.30 Chimeric, 5.00 Roman Bull, 5.30 La Tulipe Noire, 6.00 Bold Ribb,

6.30 Ghumama, 7.00 Dynamite Katie, 7.30 Teddy Boy.

HUNTINGDON: 12.55 Prime Time Lady, 1.25 Imperial Bede, 1.55 Artemision, 2.30

Merry Mistress, 3.00 Zambella, 3.35 Lock's Corner, 4.10 Dontyawantme.

LINGFIELD: 12.45 Evasive Power, 1.15 Musaytir, 1.45 Colors Of Freedom, 2.20

Halic, 2.50 Mr Freedom, 3.25 Nazymbek, 3.55 Pablo Del Pueblo.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.15 Typewritten, 5.45 Miss Sligo, 6.15 Sapphire Seas, 6.45 Free

Solo, 7.15 Fly The Nest, 7.45 Somedayonedaynever, 8.15 War In Heaven.

DOUBLE: Arclight and Xcitations.