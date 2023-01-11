Thursday Tips

The Vickers.Bet North Yorkshire Grand National at Catterick takes centre stage and Legends Ryde looks a decent option.

One thing that is apparent on looking at the list of past winners is that it is a race which tends to favour younger legs. Only one of the past 10 winners has been older than nine, so that bodes well for the selection. Legends Ryde, trained by Jamie Snowden, is only eight and hails from a yard in very good form. Snowden won the Paddy Power Gold Cup in November with Ga Law and has continued to bang in the winners.

What is certainly noteworthy is his record at Catterick. Two of his three runners at the track this season have won and his strike-rate over the last five seasons is a very healthy 50 per cent, with 10 of his 20 runners scoring. Legends Ryde won three in her first season over fences last term and while well beaten in her first two outings this term, they were in decent races over trips short of what she needs. Given she won over three and a quarter miles last season, it bodes well she was a close third at Cheltenham last time out to Dame Du Soir and in this sort of company she should be going close.

Broomfield Present can strike for Kim Bailey in the Watch Racing TV Now Novices' Hurdle. A winning Irish pointer, he got off the mark at the first time of asking for Bailey in testing conditions at Ffos Las. Having had plenty of time to get over that, he looks well up to defying a penalty. General Officer has been well placed to win twice over hurdles already for Donald McCain. He has to carry a double penalty in the EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle but has achieved far more than any of his rivals. The only question mark would be testing ground, as both his wins have been at Musselburgh where it never gets too deep.

Adam Nicol and Kevin Stott teamed up last week to win at Newcastle with Quercus Robur and they can repeat the dose in the BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap. Nicol used to ride Phil Kirby's smart mare Lady Buttons, and Quercus Robur runs in the same silks of owner Jayne Sivills. Bought out of Richard Fahey's yard, he was second on his first run for Nicol and while the 5lb penalty is not really a worry, he has never backed up quite this quick before so he does have to answer that question. Ziggy may prove value against some higher-rated rivals in the Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Conditions Stakes.

There will have been weaker Listed races run on the all-weather this season but Ziggy had to overcome plenty to win last time out, which suggests he could still have more to offer. A winner at Haydock in May, he was raised 10lb but did not run again until York in October when he disappointed. He regained the winning thread at Kempton when, despite being slowly away and looking to have plenty to do, he ended up winning easily.

He looks on an upward curve. Simon and Ed Crisford's 400,000 guineas purchase Laser Guided will know more than on his debut when he runs in the talkSPORT Download The App Novice Stakes. By Kingman and out of a half-sister to Golden Horn, he was sixth of 13 on his debut in November. Andrew Balding's Matching Sox has not been seen since finishing mid-division in a big sales race at York in the summer. Having won at Kempton prior to that, the chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Restricted Novice Stakes will not be as competitive at the Essex venue.

SELECTIONS: CATTERICK: 12.30 Broomfield Present, 1.05 Brandisova, 1.40 Lisloran, 2.15 General Officer, 2.50 Legends Ryde, 3.25 You Some Boy, 3.55 Moonlight Spirit.

CHELMSFORD: 5.30 Hurt You Never, 6.00 Arctic Blast, 6.30 Matching Sox, 7.00 Miss Nay Never, 7.30 Mabre, 8.00 Comedian Leader, 8.30 Bascinet.

CLONMEL: 12.10 One Cool Lady, 12.45 Feu Du Bresil, 1.20 Gaelic Warrior, 1.15 Shantou Sisu, 2.35 Champ Royal, 3.10 Bonnie Kellie, 3.40 Is A Real Champ.

NEWCASTLE: 12.05 QUERCUS ROBUR (NAP), 12.40 Drakeholes, 1.15 Big Dutchie, 1.50 Ziggy, 2.25 Noodle Mission, 3.00 Laser Guided, 3.35 Kraken Power. DOUBLE: Quercus Robur and Legends Ryde.