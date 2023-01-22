Monday Tips

Shouldvebeenaring can confirm previous form with Alpha Capture and book his ticket for All-Weather Finals Day with victory in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Conditions Stakes at Kempton.

The three-year-old more than covered his costs last season, progressing from a Ripon win in May to land a sizeable prize in a sales contest at York in August and go on to Listed glory back at Ripon. He was also fourth in the Mill Reef for Richard Hannon before making his all-weather debut at Newcastle in October. Pitching up in another fast-track qualifier, Shouldvebeenaring found Never Just A Dream two and a half lengths too good, with the reopposing Alpha Capture a further one and a half lengths back in third.

The selection was no match for the winner but he was too good for the third and off levels weights again here, there is no obvious reason to suggest the result will be any different. Gifted Gold made a successful return from a long lay off last month and a second successive win appears likely in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Fillies' Handicap. The four-year-old looked promising as a juvenile, beating five subsequent winners on her initial victory with Karl Burke opting to make a swift jump to Group Three company for the Oh So Sharp but she trailed home a distant ninth and was then off the track for 447 days. Market confidence was high on her return at Southwell last month though, sent off the 6-4 favourite for a novice heat but the Galileo Gold filly did make hard work of a length-and-a-quarter victory.

She raced a bit keenly that day and is entitled to take a step forward for the outing, so her mark of 82 might not do her talents full justice. Shine Honey Shine should earlier have struck gold for the Burke team in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Restricted Novice Stakes at Southwell. She only made her racecourse debut earlier this month when a four-length fourth over this six-furlong course and distance, starting slowly and looking a bit awkward with a couple of furlongs to run. Nevertheless, it was a fair first effort and Shine Honey Shine should be wiser for the run. Zealot is on for a five-timer in the Spreadex Sports Best Premier League Odds Handicap, with his last three victories all coming at the Nottinghamshire venue. He kicked off his winning spree at Kempton last month and has jumped from a mark of 59 to 83 with his three subsequent Southwell strikes. The handicapper will catch up with him eventually, but perhaps not just yet.

George Boughey's Hit Mac opened his account at the tenth time of asking at Wolverhampton last week and returns to Dunstall Park under the unstoppable Billy Loughnane in the Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Apprentice Handicap. A 5lb penalty might not stop him following up now he finally has his head in front. Endless Escape is another on a roll ahead of the Download The Vickers.Bet Novices' Hurdle at Ffos Las. A #6,500 purchase last June by Ben Clarke, Endless Escape has won each of her two starts for the yard, opening with a seven-length Lingfield verdict before strolling home by 22 lengths at Wincanton on Boxing Day.

SELECTIONS: FFOS LAS: 1.30 Endless Escape, 2.00 Hercules Morse, 2.30 Militaire, 3.00 Prime Pretender, 3.30 No Tackle, 4.00 The Boat, 4.30 Shot Boii.

KEMPTON: 12.50 Miss Moonshine, 1.20 Admirable Lad, 1.50 Wake Up Harry, 2.20 Rooful, 2.50 Gifted Gold, 3.20 SHOULDVEBEENARING (NAP), 3.50 Sexy Rexy.

SOUTHWELL: 2.10 Danchovska, 2.40 Shine Honey Shine, 3.10 Temporize, 3.40 Zealot, 4.10 Fine Balance, 4.40 Thismydream, 5.10 Blazing Hot.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.20 Hit Mac, 4.55 Well Prepared, 5.30 Glittering Lights, 6.00 Densetsu, 6.30 James Bradley, 7.00 One Step Beyond, 7.30 Jacks Profit. DOUBLE: Shouldvebeenaring and Gifted Gold.