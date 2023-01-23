Tuesday Tips

Hiya Maite has not yet run a bad race at Southwell and looks sure to go well again in the BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap. Four previous visits to the track for Roy Bowring's sprinter have yielded one victory, one second and two third-placed finishes, so he clearly has a liking for the place.

Having struggled slightly in turf handicaps last season, Hiya Maite has found a level of consistency since being switched back to the all-weather in November and proved a different class to his rivals when scoring here last month. Raised 6lb for that victory, he came up a little short when runner-up to Trusty Rusty last time out, but he is obviously in good heart and is capable of winning again if things fall his way.

Third Batch is of definite interest in the Spreadex Sports £300 Spread Betting Cashback Restricted Maiden Stakes. The daughter of Expert Eye finished out with the washing on her racecourse introduction at Chelmsford, but improved big time when fifth of 13 at Kempton on her second start.

She stepped up to a mile in a bid to make it third time lucky at Lingfield and caught the eye making late headway from an uncompromising position, in the end going down by just half a length. Third Batch is progressing with each run and it is not too difficult to see her opening her account. Saffie Osborne and Linda Stubbs team up with Old News in the Spreadex Sports Get £40 In Bonuses Handicap.

A beaten favourite last time out, he was not too far away and has finally been given a tiny bit of respite by the handicapper with a 2lb drop, conveniently to his last winning mark of 69. Triggered represents the red-hot combination of Mark and Billy Loughnane in the BetUK's Acca Club £5 Free Bet Handicap. The father-son duo can do no wrong at present and this seven-year-old was just touched off in an amateur riders' race last week but this will be the first time the excellent now 5lb apprentice gets to sit on him.

SELECTIONS: DOWN ROYAL: 12.40 The Big Doyen, 1.15 An Mhi, 1.50 Knocknagappagh, 2.25 Limerick Lace, 3.00 Finnians Row, 3.35 Carrolls Cottage, 4.10 No Time To Wait.

SOUTHWELL: 5.30 Old News, 6.00 Chagall, 6.30 Triggered, 7.00 HIYA MAITE (NAP), 7.30 Soaring Star, 8.00 Third Batch, 8.30 John O'Groats. DOUBLE: Hiya Maite and Third Batch.