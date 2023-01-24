Wednesday Tips

Dark Trooper will take some stopping in the Try Our New Price Boosts At Unibet Handicap at Kempton.

Ed Walker's charge shaped with promise in three outings in maiden and novice company on the grass last season, so it was no surprise to see him sent off favourite for his handicap debut at Windsor. And while his supporters were ultimately left counting their losses, Dark Trooper was not disgraced in finishing fourth from an unfavourable draw, while his rider dropping his whip did not help.

The son of Dark Angel was gelded after that run and returned from three months off the track to make his all-weather debut at Southwell early in the new year. Things did not go entirely to plan as after quickening up smartly, Dark Trooper hung badly to almost throw the race away, but it is testament to his latent ability that he still managed to get the job done cosily by half a length.

The runner-up Serenity Rose has since gone one better at Wolverhampton and while he clearly has a few quirks, Dark Trooper undoubtedly has the ability to defy a 2lb rise under Tom Marquand. Military Two Step can give weight and a beating to her rivals in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap. Charlie Johnston's mare has won four times from 13 starts and is only 2lb higher than when striking gold on her latest outing at Chelmsford in November.

Franny Norton appears to get a particularly good tune out of her and like so many horses from this yard, she is likely to take some pegging back over a two-mile trip which clearly suits. All-weather fare also comes from Newcastle, where Irv is of interest in the opening Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Amateur Jockeys' Handicap. While no star, Micky Hammond's seven-year-old is a largely consistent performer at his level and has dropped to his last winning mark. The fact he is ridden by Becky Smith, one of the more experienced operators in this field, is a big positive.

Gincident is the pick in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Handicap. Richard Fahey's runner was not winning out of turn when opening his account at the seventh attempt at Wolverhampton in late November following some decent efforts in defeat. The step up to a mile at Dunstall Park looked to bring out an improved performance and a 6lb hike does not look insurmountable for a horse still unexposed at the trip. Howlingmadmurdock can maintain his unbeaten record in the Start Your Racing TV Free Trial Now Novices' Hurdle at Catterick.

The Soldier Of Fortune gelding was a five-length winner on his bumper debut at Fontwell for Anthony Honeyball last February, so it is curious he subsequently changed hands for just £26,000. He proved that price a bargain on his hurdling introduction and first start for Tom Lacey at Plumpton last month as he readily dispatched of his rivals. Howlingmadmurdock should be capable of defying the mandatory penalty in this company before having his sights raised in due course. Conquredalofeurope is taken to strike for the formidable combination of Donald McCain and Brian Hughes in the racingtv.com/freetrial Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

The Irish recruit finished a promising second on his first start for new connections at Wetherby before placing third in an attritional Last Fling Handicap Chase at Haydock. Dropping in trip and class, he can make it third time lucky for The Horse Watchers.

SELECTIONS: CATTERICK: 1.45 Sam's Adventure, 2.15 Howlingmadmurdock, 2.45 McGarry, 3.15 Hajey, 3.45 Conquredalofeurope, 4.15 Belle Na Bann.

FAIRYHOUSE: 12.53 Golf Marin, 1.23 Sweet Will, 1.53 Three Card Brag, 2.23 Birdie Or Bust, 2.53 Desert Heather, 3.23 So Des Flos, 3.53 Carbon King.

KEMPTON: 4.55 Fadi, 5.30 Harry Magnus, 6.00 He's Our Star, 6.30 Sofia Cat, 7.00 DARK TROOPER (NAP), 7.30 Military Two Step, 8.00 Anisoptera.

NEWCASTLE: 1.00 Irv, 1.30 Gincident, 2.00 Originally, 2.30 Freak Out, 3.00 Dingle, 3.30 Non Mollare, 4.00 Kasino. DOUBLE: Dark Trooper and Military Two Step.