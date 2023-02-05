Monday Tips

Dunnet Head has done little wrong in two starts for Iain Jardine and can take the Eden Novices' Hurdle, the first of a seven-race card at Carlisle.

What the Sholokov five-year-old lacks is experience and he will certainly benefit from taking on 10 rivals in the two-mile-one-furlong contest. Though he may have won what looked a weak bumper at Ayr in October, the Raymond Anderson Green-owned gelding could not have been more impressive, travelling smoothly before staying on strongly to score by a length and a half.

The form has somewhat been franked by the fourth, who subsequently won a mares' bumper, and there was not much wrong with his hurdling debut, either. Though fourth to Carcaci Castle at Kelso, he was beaten just a length and a quarter, with his rider unfortunately dropping his whip when challenging after the last. The winner and the sixth home have both triumphed since, so there is every reason to think Dunnet Head can get off the mark in this sphere.

Escapeandevade can follow up his Ayr success last month in the Derwent Novices' Limited Handicap Chase. James Ewart's seven-year-old made all and jumped with aplomb under top weight that day, scoring by 15 lengths and while this two-mile affair is a slightly better contest, he continues to improve. There was plenty to like about the way he jumped and travelled in a small field and he will take all the beating again. At Fontwell, Unit Sixtyfour may be able to complete a hat-trick in the At The Races App Form Study Handicap Chase.

Ben Pauling's eight-year-old will have to defy a 7lb penalty over a furlong and a half further to follow up his success at the same track last week, yet the eight-year-old is on the upgrade and may well defy top weight. Auriferous may have won just once in 18 starts on the Flat, that coming in a mile-and-a-half Southwell novice, but he made a pleasing debut over hurdles for Gary Moore last week, when running well for a long way in a competitive two-mile Huntingdon maiden hurdle behind Imperial Bede.

He stayed on well enough to think the extra furlong and a half would be within his compass in the South Coast Skips Maiden Hurdle. Electric Annie will have to find improvement from her previous effort at Cheltenham when pulled up behind Dame Du Soir in December. However, she was fancied that day on the strength of her runner-up effort to Tweed Skirt at Kempton the previous month. If Robert Walford has her back to her best, she could represent value in the At The Races App Market Movers Mares' Handicap Chase.

Wolverhampton's seven-race all-weather floodlit card sees Cariad Angel bidding for a second win in three starts. Karl Burke's Dark Angel filly scored over course and distance, with the placed horses both finishing narrow runners up on their next starts, so the form of that effort looks solid enough.

Though beaten just a length over six furlongs last time, she drops back to the minimum trip and should be the one to beat in the It's Time To Turn To talkSPORT Handicap. Roger Varian's Glen Buck created a big impression on his debut and should be able to defy a penalty in the Huge Daily Boosts Only BetUK Novice Stakes.

SELECTIONS: FONTWELL: 1.20 Gavroche D'allier, 1.55 Unit Sixtyfour, 2.30 Kilbeg King, 3.00 A Time To Shine, 3.30 Auriferous, 4.00 Electric Annie, 4.30 Force De Frap.

CARLISLE: 1.35 DUNNET HEAD (NAP), 2.10 Escapeandevade, 2.45 Bents Hollow, 3.15 Lilith, 3.45 Cenotice, 4.15 Speak Of The Devil, 4.45 Judicial Review.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.30 Beau Geste, 6.00 Princess Naomi, 6.30 Cariad Angel, 7.00 May Night, 7.30 Mint Edition, 8.00 Glen Buck, 8.30 By Jove. DOUBLE: Dunnet Head and Cariad Angel.