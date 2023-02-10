Saturday Tips

Rubaud can spearhead a high-profile Newbury treble for Paul Nicholls by landing the Betfair Hurdle.

The five-year-old makes plenty of appeal as a relatively unexposed runner towards the bottom of the weights, in what is one of the most competitive heats of the season. A Flat winner in France, he showed little zip on his debut for Nicholls in last season's Adonis Hurdle, but he has been a different proposition this term, making all for two cosy victories at Taunton in November and December before finding Rare Edition just too good at Kempton over Christmas. Beaten seven lengths on Boxing Day, Rubaud was in turn 13 lengths clear of the third on ground that really would have been softer than ideal.

With Newbury unable to water, conditions are set to be pretty lively and it is easy to see why Harry Cobden has chosen to ride this son of Air Chief Marshal. Greaneteen is another Ditcheat runner who should be returning to winning ways in the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase. No match for Edwardstone in the Tingle Creek when last seen, the nine-year-old is at his best on a sound surface and the fact he is rated at least 15lb superior to each of his rivals here makes his claims quite clear. McFabulous is the other Nicholls runner on a retrieval mission in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

He beat Thyme Hill six and a half lengths at this track in November, only to see that rival turn the form right around in the Grade One Kauto Star Novices' Chase, with McFabulous suffering a 15 length defeat. The Kempton ground was an obvious excuse for a proven good-ground horse. Eldorado Allen can snap the Nicholls domination in the Betfair Denman Chase. Joe Tizzard's charge fell short in the King George VI Chase, coming home fourth while the reopposing Hitman was pulled up. Eldorado Allen has a bit to find at the weights with Hitman, but he has proved his stamina over this trip, unlike his rival.

It will be a surprise of epic proportions if Jonbon does not prevail in the Virgin Bet Kingmaker Novices' Chase at Warwick. Nicky Henderson's charge is two from two over fences, winning over the same two miles he faces here on his chasing bow before absolutely hacking up in the Henry VIII at Sandown in December. Anything but victory is unthinkable for the Arkle favourite. Love Envoi is another likely to prevail at skinny odds in the Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Warwick Mares' Hurdle. A multiple Grade Two scorer last term, she impressed under a heavy burden when winning a handicap to kick off her campaign, while her recent Listed victory could hardly have been more effortless. A handy 2lb pull with her major opposition here only further enhances confidence.

Messire Des Obeaux might be one to try for longer odds in the opening Virgin Bet Warwick Castle Handicap Chase. His career has been plagued by injury, but it should not be forgotten he was good enough to win at the highest level over hurdles and in Grade Two company over fences, with the 10-year-old still showing encouraging signs when pulled up on his recent return. Guetapan Collonges can regain the winning thread dropped back to three miles on better ground in Uttoxeter's deliveringyournetzero.com Handicap Chase, having been far from disgraced in the Classic Chase at Warwick. That run will have made him more battle-hardened. Lord Riddiford has been eased 2lb by the handicapper and that should certainly help his chances at Wolverhampton. The 11-time winner lines up in the Top Odds Every Day With BetUK Handicap and can be relied upon to put up another bold bid.

SELECTIONS: LINGFIELD: 1.23 Buxted Too, 1.58 Divine Messenger, 2.33 Cotopaxi Moon, 3.08 Warminster, 3.34 Aurophobia, 4.18 Dulcet Spirit, 4.50 Navy Drums.

NAAS: 1.05 Metamorpheus, 1.40 Rocco Bay, 2.15 Il Silenzio, 2.50 By Your Side, 3.25 Dinoblue, 4.00 Billaway, 4.35 Samui.

NEWBURY: 1.15 McFabulous, 1.50 West To The Bridge, 2.25 Eldorado Allen, 3.00 Greaneteen, 3.35 RUBAUD (NAP), 4.10 Benefact, 4.43 Shinji.

UTTOXETER: 1.00 Park Hill Dancer, 1.35 Western Safire, 2.10 Greenrock Abbey, 2.45 Guetapan Collonges, 3.20 Sayadam, 3.55 Elleon, 4.30 Moscow Spy.

WARWICK: 1.30 Messire Des Obeaux, 2.05 Love Envoi, 2.40 Jonbon, 3.13 Hullnback, 3.48 Langafel, 4.23 Dime Store Cowgirl, 4.55 Alright Dai.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.30 Inclement Weather, 6.00 Stelios, 6.30 Green Machine, 7.00 Lord Riddiford, 7.30 Follow Your Heart, 8.00 Crystal Guard, 8.30 Mcqueen. DOUBLE: Rubaud and McFabulous.