Wednesday Tips

First Emperor can complete his hat-trick in the Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap at Newcastle.

Bred to be a Classic winner as a son of Galileo out of the exceptional mare Sky Lantern, First Emperor failed to reach those kind of lofty heights during his time with Donnacha O'Brien, striking out in eight starts before being sold at the backend of last season. Bought for 25,000 guineas by John Ryan, First Emperor finished down the field on his first start for new connections before coming good at Lingfield at the end of January. A narrow verdict over dual winner Ehteyat looked decent form and First Emperor improved again on that when following up off a 5lb higher mark at Kempton just four days later, looking value for a two-and-a-quarter-length margin.

The handicapper has raised him another 5lb for that win, but Ryan seems to have found the key for this horse in staying trips and he is one who can keep progressing. Lord Riddiford has been knocking on the door but his time can come in the BetUK's Acca Club £5 Free Bet Handicap. John Quinn's runner has no secrets from the handicapper at this point, with his mark having bounced around the 90s for nearly a year now. He remains competitive at this kind of perch, as shown by his recent third at Wolverhampton. Lightship edges up in class for the Try Our New Price Boosts At Unibet Fillies' Handicap at Kempton.

Now with Kevin Philippart de Foy after two unsuccessful runs for Sheila Lavery, Lightship wasted little time in getting off the mark for her new handler, winning at the second time of asking and on her handicap bow. Given a starting mark of 67 at this track at the start of February, she travelled strongly before grabbing the lead a furlong out and keeping on well to win by what appeared a cosy three-quarters of a length. Raised 5lb for the win, Lightship could still have plenty in the locker. First Officer switches right up in trip to two miles for the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap.

He showed up well when third on his only previous attempt at the distance and following a shorter sharpener over 12 furlongs, First Officer should be primed for this assignment. The Kings Writ is the choice in Doncaster's Virgin Bet Veterans' Handicap Chase. The 12-year-old has shown up well in two of his three starts for Kayley Woollacott this term, putting behind him an initial pulled-up run at Exeter to win at Warwick before securing second at Hereford. He bumped into a progressive runner on that latter occasion and The Kings Writ can make hay off bottom-weight here. Hurricane Bay holds all the aces in the Virgin Bet EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle judged on official ratings.

He raced prominently in the Grade Two River Don here on his most recent run, sticking to his task admirably over a three-mile trip that appeared a step too far. Dropped back in distance and down in class, Lucy Wadham's runner is a clear pick. Shared similarly dips in company in the Virgin Bet Daily Money Back Novices' Hurdle. A repeat of the form that saw him finish a reasonably close-up fifth in a Listed contest should be good enough. Volcano can thrive back on better ground in the His Royal Highness The Prince Of Wales Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase at Ludlow.

SELECTIONS: DONCASTER: 1.15 Hurricane Bay, 1.50 Sopran Thor, 2.25 Midnightreflection, 3.00 The Kings Writ, 3.35 Shared, 4.10 Boleyn Bay, 4.45 Cuban Court.

KEMPTON: 5.00 Ma Famille, 5.30 Mister X, 6.00 Winter Moon, 6.30 Lightship, 7.00 D Day Odette, 7.30 First Officer, 8.00 Miss Tiki.

LUDLOW: 2.00 Effernock Fizz, 2.35 Welsh Charger, 3.10 Patient Dream, 3.45 Volcano, 4.20 Great Snow, 4.52 Pawpaw, 5.22 Quoi De Neuf.

NEWCASTLE: 1.35 Lituus, 2.10 Mr Inspiration, 2.45 Vision Of Hope, 3.20 Lord Riddiford, 3.55 FIRST EMPEROR (NAP), 4.30 Onight, 5.05 How Bizzare.

PUNCHESTOWN: 1.05 I Am Fortunata, 1.40 Bob Cigar, 2.15 Brandy Love, 2.50 Crumb Of Comfort, 3.25 American Money, 4.00 Chelseas Friend, 4.35 Bint Freya, 5.10 Dollar Nolimit. DOUBLE: First Emperor and The Kings Writ.