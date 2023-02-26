Monday Tips

Bass Rock is fancied to get back to winning ways in the Virgin Bet Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Ayr.

One of the Sandy Thomson-trained seven-year-old's three hurdles victories came at this venue last spring and made a seriously impressive start over fences when accounting for the decent Llandinabo Lad at Carlisle in November.

Bass Rock was a hot favourite to follow up when upped in distance at Wetherby over the Christmas period, but after travelling strongly he was touched off by the long-absent Grandads Cottage.

While a longer trip promised to suit, he was not favoured by the sedate gallop in West Yorkshire and it could be that he will be seen to better effect back over shorter.

Ayr specialist Ardera Cross might be in the twilight of his career at the age of 12, but he should be competitive once more in the Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Handicap Chase.

The Shantou gelding has made no less than 25 appearances at this venue, winning seven times and placing on a further five occasions. He won off a mark of 125 in his pomp and while he is not the force he once was, he is rated accordingly on a current perch of 92. Ardera Cross is up 4lb for winning here a fortnight ago, a rise which is clearly not beyond him if he is in the same mood. Blame The Game should take some stopping in the Clokkemaker Do Well Do Good Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase at Plumpton for Chris and Freddie Gordon.

The eight-year-old has won four of his last six starts and was beaten just a neck when last seen in action in the Sussex National here early in the new year. A 5lb rise for a defeat is hardly ideal, but the the rider's 3lb claim is a help and as a three-time course winner, he clearly likes the track. Mistral Nell is of interest in the Tim Vaughan Racing Supporting Jamie's Farm Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

Lucy Wadham's six-year-old won a bumper last season and has improved with each of her three runs over obstacles so far, most recently finishing fourth behind the high-class Ruby Island at Wetherby. On a mark of 103 for her handicap debut, she ought to be competitive. Saracen Head rates the best bet of the evening on the all-weather at Wolverhampton. Not beaten far when fifth of six on his racecourse introduction at Windsor in May, Hugo Palmer's youngster was a big eyecatcher on his first start since at Newcastle a few weeks ago.

A slow start put him on the back foot from flag-fall and he ended up all dressed up with nowhere to go before flashing home to be beaten just a head into second place. With Oisin Murphy booked, he is expected to make it third time lucky at Dunstall Park in the Scu Selects Expert Tips By BetUK Novice Stakes.

SELECTIONS: AYR: 1.45 Bells Express, 2.15 BASS ROCK (NAP), 2.45 L Anamour, 3.15 Ardera Cross, 3.50 Glentruan, 4.25 Jessiemac, 5.00 Esprit Du Potier.

PLUMPTON: 1.30 Tapley, 2.00 Shaw's Cross, 2.30 Mr Jack, 3.00 Blame The Game, 3.35 Mistral Nell, 4.10 Iskar D'Airy.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.30 Precision Storm, 6.00 Sexy Rexy, 6.30 Saracen Head, 7.00 Wreck It Ryley, 7.30 Coast, 8.00 Global Style, 8.30 First Charge. DOUBLE: Bass Rock and Blame The Game.