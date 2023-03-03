Saturday Tips

Zanza can enhance his already impressive Newbury record with victory in the BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase.

Philip Hobbs' charge must shoulder joint top-weight in this two-and-a-half-mile heat but has every chance of making it six wins in seven starts at the Berkshire track after an excellent effort to win the Denman Chase last time out. Zanza saw off favourite Hitman by seven lengths that day in what was a career-best effort, but given he has scored over an extended two miles at this track on multiple occasions, dropping back in distance should not be a problem.

A 15lb leap in his handicap mark is obviously not ideal, but with good ground and at his favourite venue, Zanza can put up another bold show. He was also entered in the Premier Chase at Kelso, where it looks like Le Milos is the one to side with. Dan Skelton's charge has not run since landing the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury back in November, with a trip to Aintree for the Grand National the long-term plan. This Listed event is often a stopping point for Aintree contenders and Le Milos can complete his prep in style. Colonel Harry struggled to make his mark when tried in Grade One company, but the bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle does not look quite so hot. He finished fourth behind Tahmuras in the Tolworth, with the reopposing Nemean Lion just ahead of him on incredibly testing ground.

Given a nice confidence booster in an average Newcastle race since, Colonel Harry can reverse Sandown form on better going at Kelso. Teddy Blue benefits from a 3lb drop in the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle. He shouldered a 5lb penalty in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury after registering a cosy Lingfield win a couple of weeks before. Teddy Blue ran off 133 that day and proved no match for better treated rivals in Aucunrisque and Filey Bay, but he was best of the rest in a distant third and a slightly reduced perch is a positive. Cooper's Cross can make it a big-race double at Doncaster in the Virgin Bet Grimthorpe Handicap Chase. He landed the Sky Bet Chase on Town Moor on his most recent outing - with the runner-up Cap Du Nord giving the form a boost when winning at Ascot.

Cooper's Cross enjoyed a share of luck when his main rival, Ga Law, crashed out at the last, but there is every reason to think he would have won anyway given the way he travelled on his first attempt at three miles. He runs over a further two furlongs now, but he certainly was not stopping last time. Shouldvebeenaring can book his All-Weather Finals Day ticket in the talkSPORT Spring Cup Stakes at Lingfield. He is one of the leading lights in the three-year-old category after landing a six-furlong qualifier on his most recent run and switching back to seven furlongs should present no issue. Tondeuse outran her 50-1 odds when second at Newcastle and is one to follow in Wolverhampton's Scu Selects Expert Tips By BetUK Restricted Maiden Stakes as she is seemingly on an upward curve now.

SELECTIONS: DONCASTER: 1.00 Park Hill Dancer, 1.30 Pay The Piper, 2.05 Lihyan, 2.40 She's A Saint, 3.15 Cooper's Cross, 3.50 Theme Tune, 4.25 Prairie Wolf, 5.00 Willmount.

KELSO: 1.15 Sholokjack, 1.50 Teddy Blue, 2.25 Colonel Harry, 3.00 Rafferty's Return, 3.35 Le Milos, 4.10 Polyphonic, 4.45 Whodini.

LINGFIELD: 1.20 Buxted Too, 1.56 Alligator Alley, 2.31 River Wharfe, 3.06 Shouldvebeenaring, 3.41 Savoy Brown, 4.16 Toplight, 4.51 Be Fair.

NAVAN: 2.00 Como Park, 2.35 Cash The Cheque, 3.10 Unanswered, 3.45 Western Walk, 4.20 Hollow Games, 4.50 Sir Bob, 5.20 Bonnie Kellie.

NEWBURY: 1.40 Mister Malarky, 2.10 Jay Bee Why, 2.45 ZANZA (NAP), 3.25 Artistic Choice, 4.00 Dom Perry, 4.35 Pass Me By, 5.10 Meadowsuite.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.30 Sid's Annie, 6.00 Mr Gambino, 6.30 Landlordtothestars, 7.00 Tondeuse, 7.30 Crystal Guard, 8.00 Hooves Like Jagger, 8.30 Solanna. DOUBLE: Zanza and Le Milos.