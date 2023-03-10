Saturday Tips

Angel Bleu brings a real touch of class to Wolverhampton, but the dual Group One winner may do well to hold off all-weather specialist Harry's Bar in the Spreadex Sports Lady Wulfruna Stakes.

Ralph Beckett's Angel Bleu registered a French Group One double as a juvenile, but the heatwave worked against him last year as he needs to get his toe in. He was last seen finishing just over four lengths behind Baaeed in the Sussex Stakes and if he runs to anything like that form he will win, however, Beckett has warned he will improve immeasurably for the run. Harry's Bar has found a real niche for himself as an all-weather sprinter but he is stepping into the unknown somewhat over seven furlongs. While he does have a win over the distance to his name for James Fanshawe, he has excelled over five and six furlongs since joining Ado McGuinness.

He does tend to finish his races off very strongly, though, and with James Doyle an interesting booking, he looks the value. John and Thady Gosden's Unforgotten can tee himself up for a trip to Doncaster by winning the Spreadex Sports Lincoln Trial Handicap. Winner of his last three, the Godolphin-owned colt is likely still well ahead of the handicapper. He took a while to hit top gear when winning on his handicap debut off 86, but beat some solid handicappers off 4lb higher next time out, looking value for the half-length margin.

He may well need to pick up another penalty just to get in the Lincoln. Karl Burke's Exalted Angel should relish the drop in class for the Huge Daily Boosts Only BetUK Handicap. While he has not been disgraced the last twice in Listed races, he is very capable of going close off this sort of mark in a handicap. The penny appears to have dropped for Andrew Balding's Berkshire Phantom, who can make it a hat-trick in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Handicap. Four runs in novice company failed to yield a win, but he broke his maiden narrowly at Southwell before winning a handicap comfortably off 82 last time out. He is only 3lb higher.

Now that William Haggas' Roberto Escobarr has been gelded, he could take his form to a new level. Undoubtedly talented, he has only had one run since October 2021 but is still the highest rated horse in the SCU Selects Expert Tips At BetUK Conditions Stakes. While he will come on for the run, Haggas is not in the habit of sending unfit horses to the races. Conditions look likely to be extremely testing at Sandown for the Betfair Imperial Cup. Given how dry it has been this season, looking for those with proven form in the mud is harder than usual but one who has been aimed at the race, and has a win on heavy to his credit, is Playful Saint.

There are few better target trainers in the business than Dan Skelton and this has clearly been the aim for the extremely lightly-raced eight-year-old. Having given the classy mare Love Envoi a fright at Sandown in December, he duly bolted up in heavy ground at Leicester and has been saved for this ever since. Sandy Thomson showed his skills again last weekend when winning both big races at Kelso. This week he sends War Soldier on the long journey south for the European Breeders' Fund Betfair 'National Hunt' Novices' Handicap Hurdle Final.

He turned in a very disappointing effort last time out at Cheltenham, but his penultimate run at Haydock has worked out well, with runner-up Matata subsequently franking the form. George Margarson's Golden Spice is an interesting runner in the Betsi Handicap at Chelmsford as she appears to be a better performer on the all-weather.

SELECTIONS: AYR: 1.35 High Roller, 2.10 Headscarf Lil, 2.45 Massini Man, 3.20 Traprain Law, 3.55 Readysteadybeau, 4.30 Giovinco, 5.05 Coniston George.

CHELMSFORD: 5.25 Island Of Skye, 6.00 Super Mo, 6.30 Golden Spice, 7.00 Maysong, 7.30 Dark Design, 8.00 Munificent, 8.30 Taskheer.

GOWRAN: 1.25 Raglan Road, 2.00 Jeepydoff Meel, 2.35 Mitiva, 3.10 Derridae, 3.45 Espion Du Chenet, 4.20 Ain't That A Shame, 4.55 Ferns Lock, 5.30 Tullyhill.

NAVAN: 1.40 Find A Fortune, 2.15 Pike County, 2.50 Paul Marvel, 3.25 Busselton, 4.00 Shantreusse, 4.35 Pats Choice, 5.10 Joshua Des Flos.

SANDOWN: 1.15 Penna Rossa, 1.50

War Soldier, 2.25 Playful Saint, 3.00 Casa No Mento, 3.35 Easy As That, 4.10 Movethechains, 4.45 Iconic Muddle. WOLVERHAMPTON: 12.55 Just A Spark, 1.30 Exalted Angel, 2.05 UNFORGOTTEN (NAP), 2.40 Harry's Bar, 3.15 Berkshire Phantom, 3.50 Ferensby, 4.25 Roberto Escobarr, 5.00 Secretary.

DOUBLE: Unforgotten and Harry's Bar.