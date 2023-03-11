Sunday Tips

Lucinda Russell's string could hardly be in better form ahead of the Cheltenham Festival and she can enjoy another success ahead of a huge week in the Cotswolds with the Warwick-bound Destiny Is All.

Having sent out five successive runners to claim victory through the week, the Scottish trainer will be praying her hot streak continues as she prepares to saddle stable stars Corach Rambler and Gold Cup contender Ahoy Senor at Prestbury Park. Destiny Is All is not of the standard of that high-class pair, but has shown more than enough to suggest he is a major player in the Carol's, Eddie's & Dan's Special Birthdays Handicap Chase.

The nine-year-old won three times over fences in 2022 and came close to adding to his tally on his first start of the new year at Carlisle three weeks ago. Fitted with cheek pieces for the first time, Destiny Is All looked to have been produced with a winning run, but was beaten a head by Tile Tapper. It is unfortunate he has earned a 5lb hike in defeat, but with a step up in distance in his favour he should nevertheless prove hard to beat. Dancila is expected to defy a penalty in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Novices' Hurdle.

Considering the six-year-old won three times on the Flat in Ireland for Jim Bolger and earned himself a rating pushing 90, he was not an expensive purchase by trainer Fergal O'Brien at 35,000 guineas. It looked money well spent at Musselburgh last month as he readily extended clear of his rivals and if he handles this softer ground, he can double up. The Jonjo O'Neill-trained La Domaniale could outclass her rivals in the EBF Mares' Novices' Chase. The JP McManus-owned runner is three from five over fences and was only narrowly beaten by Francky Du Berlais in the Grade Three Summer Plate at Market Rasen in July.

La Domaniale comfortably defied a career-high mark of 130 when getting back on the winning trail at Stratford the following month and while her fitness has to be taken on trust, she appears to have been found an excellent opportunity to pick up where she left off. Hourvari can win the opening Offers Every Day At Rhino.Bet "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle at Market Rasen for Olly Murphy.

The six-year-old shaped well enough in each of his three bumper starts without winning and while he never threatened on his hurdling bow at Newbury, he stepped up when third at Lingfield next time out. A rise in trip saw him take his game to another level when bolting up at the same track next time - and while talented mare Bonttay rates a threat, even with his penalty Hourvari has plenty in hand on official ratings.

Shighness is two from two at Market Rasen and can make it a hat-trick in the Charged Up Cheltenham Offers At Rhino.Bet Handicap Hurdle. Micky Hammond's mare was an eight-length victor here in November and a 6lb higher mark was nowhere near enough to stop her scoring by four lengths on her latest visit. A further 5lb jump does not look insurmountable, with champion jockey Brian Hughes keeping the ride.

SELECTIONS: LIMERICK: 1.40 Bringbackmemories, 2.15 Hauturiere, 2.50 Rochestown, 3.25 Japers Jack, 4.00 Beau's Candle, 4.35 Happy Dreams, 5.10 Lucky Lyreen.

MARKET RASEN: 1.33 Hourvari, 2.05 Belle Na Bann, 2.40 Shighness, 3.15 Halondo, 3.50 Dogem By Design, 4.25 Pileup. NAAS: 1.57 Clodders Dream, 2.32 Irish Point, 3.07 Rideau Canal, 3.42 Starzov, 4.17 Limerick Lace, 4.52 Now Where Or When, 5.27 Fancy Girl.

WARWICK: 1.50 Half The Freedom, 2.25 Dancila, 3.00 La Domaniale, 3.35 Enjoy Your Life, 4.10 DESTINY IS ALL (NAP), 4.45 Heezer Geezer, 5.20 Salt Rock.

DOUBLE: Shighness and Destiny Is All.