Wednesday Tips

Castle Rushen can provide the in-form Nicky Richards with another victory by making a successful return to the smaller obstacles at Newcastle.

The Greystoke handler has been firing in the winners since mid-March and having won a bumper and twice over hurdles, Castle Rushen looked an exciting recruit to the chasing game at the start of this season. Unfortunately things have not gone entirely to plan for the eight-year-old as he has unseated his rider in two of his four outings over fences and did not get into any sort of rhythm when finishing tailed off at Kelso last time out.

It is no surprise that at this late stage of the season Richards has decided to send Castle Rushen back over timber for the quinnbet.com Handicap Hurdle the and on the pick of his form he is undoubtedly well handicapped off his revised mark of 128. The Sam Drinkwater-trained Gallic Geordie bids for his second victory in little over a week in the QuinnBet Quarterback Handicap Chase. The 10-year-old has five wins over fences on his CV and was value for more than the official winning margin over a length and a half at Wetherby.

He turns out quickly under a 7lb penalty and if he is the same form as he was in West Yorkshire, he will take some stopping. Skytastic may reward those who keep the faith in the Download The Rhino.Bet App Handicap Chase at Market Rasen. The seven-year-old looked seriously smart this time last year, at which stage he was unbeaten after two bumpers and two hurdle starts. He was well beaten when stepped up in class for a Grade One at Aintree's Grand National meeting, though, and not much encouragement can be taken from either of his two chase starts this term.

The upside is the handicapper has given him some relief, dropping him 4lb after being pulled up at Doncaster on his latest outing. Returning from a couple of months off the track, Skytastic is given another chance to prove his worth. Halondo can make it back-to-back course wins in the Premier League Offers At Rhino.Bet Handicap Hurdle. Following three placed efforts, Olly Murphy's inmate bolted up on his handicap debut here in mid-March, readily pulling 13 lengths clear of his toiling rivals.

The handicapper has inevitably had his say, handing Halondo a 10lb rise, but he remains open to improvement following just seven lifetime starts and a step up in trip may help him take his game to another level. Lingfield punters are advised to side with A Taste Of Honey in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Handicap. Archie Watson's three-year-old was a winner last time out, landing a course and distance contest by a head in September when making her all-weather debut. That victory was some time ago, but itself came after a significant break and proved the filly can go well without a run under her belt.

All-Weather fare also comes from Kempton, where Burnish looks the one to be on in the Unibet Horserace Betting Operator Of The Year Handicap. William Haggas' three-year-old did not hit the frame as a colt, but a gelding operation seemed to bring about some improvement when he won a one-mile handicap at Southwell in February. He may have been beaten over the same course and distance next time, but cheekpieces are applied for the first time at Kempton and could see him rediscover that prior form.

SELECTIONS: KEMPTON: 5.30 Burnish, 6.00 Naaser, 6.30 Alpha Zulu, 7.00 Berkshire Phantom, 7.30 Mount Athos, 8.00 Hydroplane, 8.30 Seas Of Elzaam.

LINGFIELD: 1.35 A Taste Of Honey, 2.10 Suzi's Connoisseur, 2.45 Thismydream, 3.20 Swiss Ace, 3.55 Maso Bastie, 4.30 Miss Sligo, 5.00 Goldsmith.

MARKET RASEN: 1.25 Eclair D'Ainay, 2.00 Izzy's Champion, 2.35 Skytastic, 3.10 Dickens, 3.45 Halondo, 4.20 Ghasham, 4.53 Booster Bob.

NAVAN: 2.15 Teddy Boy, 2.50 Okita Soushi, 3.25 Vee Dancer, 4.00 King Leodegrance, 4.35 Florida Taiga, 5.05 Derry Lad, 5.35 Drumroll.

NEWCASTLE: 1.15 Howzat Hiris, 1.50 Ballybeg Boss, 2.25 Caboy, 3.00 CASTLE RUSHEN (NAP), 3.35 Gallic Geordie, 4.10 Misscarlett, 4.45 Artic Row. DOUBLE: Castle Rushen and Gallic Geordie.