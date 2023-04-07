Saturday Tips

Spirit Mixer can make a successful start to his campaign in the lucrative tote Summer World Pool Queen's Cup at Musselburgh.

Andrew Balding's charge enjoyed a profitable season in 2022, winning at Salisbury, Chelmsford and Chester in the month of May. But it is his next effort in defeat that is particularly eyecatching as he filled the runner-up spot behind top-class stayer Trueshan in the Northumberland Plate, going down by only half a length.

Spirit Mixer subsequently finished a never-nearer sixth, beaten less than two lengths, in a valuable handicap at Newmarket's July meeting and has not been seen in competitive action since. The five-year-old's fitness obviously has to be taken on trust after nine months off the track, but with a total prize fund of £100,000 up for grabs, he is unlikely to have been left short.

Gincident bids to translate his good all-weather form to the grass in the tote £250K Guaranteed Placepot Royal Mile Handicap. The Cotai Glory colt has not yet troubled the judge in four turf starts, but appears much improved judged on his recent efforts an artificial surface, with his last four starts yielding three victories. He is 2lb higher in the weights than when registering his most recent win at Wolverhampton in late February, but he is on a roll and another bold bid is anticipated. The David O'Meara-trained Autumn Festival can pick up where he left off in the tote.co.uk Bet£5Get£20 Musselburgh Silver Arrow Handicap.

The four-year-old completed a five-timer when scoring over this course and distance in October and was value for more than the winning margin of a length. A 3lb hike does not look insurmountable if he returns in the same form. Bubble Dubi rates the best bet over the sticks at Haydock as he bids to follow up a recent Stratford verdict in the Challenger Two Mile Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle. The six-year-old was placed in a point-to-point and a bumper and finished best of the rest behind subsequent Grade One winner Tahmuras in a maiden hurdle at Chepstow in the autumn. He was therefore not winning out of turn when opening his account on his second start in handicap company on the eve of the Cheltenham Festival last month, pulling three lengths clear of his rivals in the style of a horse capable of defying a 5lb rise. Enqarde is well treated on the pick of his form ahead of the Challenger Staying Chase Series Final Handicap Chase.

Dr Richard Newland's nine-year-old won the Tommy Whittle by 10 lengths from a perch of 128 over this course and distance last season and finished second in this race last year off 135. His performances so far this term have been a little underwhelming, but the upside is his rating has fallen to 125 ahead of his Haydock return and Newland's horses have really hit form of late. Cornerstone Lad can get back on the winning trail in the Watch On Racing TV Handicap Chase at Carlisle.

The 2019 Fighting Fifth Hurdle winner is rated 20lb lower over the larger obstacles and is 8lb below his last winning mark. The nine-year-old has run respectably in four chase outings so far this season, particularly when second at Haydock a couple of weeks ago. Cornerstone Lad has to concede weight all round in Cumbria, but should still prove hard to beat.

SELECTIONS: CARLISLE: 1.55 Coniston Clouds, 2.30 Lisloran, 3.05 Grain d'Oudairies, 3.40 Cornerstone Lad, 4.15 Court Dreaming, 4.50 Tfou, 5.25 Duty Calls. CORK: 1.15 Sibyl Charm, 1.45 Something Nice, 2.20 Rochester Mike, 2.55 Spanish Tenor, 3.30 Tenebrism, 4.05 Alabama, 4.40 Hurricane Ivor, 5.15 Billboa.

FAIRYHOUSE: 2.10 Canal End, 2.45 Ferns Lock, 3.20 Allegorie De Vassy, 3.55 Fighting Fit, 4.30 Landrake, 5.05 Shanroe, 5.40 West End Victory. HAYDOCK: 1.30 Bubble Dubi, 2.05 Global Famenglory, 2.40 Enqarde, 3.15 Farmer's Gamble, 3.50 Ballinslea Bridge, 4.25 Here Comes The Man, 5.00 Upagainstit.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.50 Gincident, 2.25 Autumn Festival, 3.00 Catch Cunningham, 3.35 SPIRIT MIXER (NAP), 4.10 Blue Prince, 4.45 Leodis Dream, 5.20 Judgment Call, 5.50 Don't Look Back.

NEWTON ABBOT: 1.40 Inneston, 2.15 Begin The Luck, 2.50 Premier D'troice, 3.25 Fox Pro, 4.00 Western General, 4.35 Kym Eyre, 5.10 Good Time Ahead.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.30 Inchbae, 6.00 Berwick Law, 6.30 Think Champagne, 7.00 Asadjumeirah, 7.30 Storymaker, 8.00 Apache Star, 8.30 Hooflepuff.

DOUBLE: Spirit Mixer and Autumn Festival.