Monday Tips

Juddmonte have assembled an enviable squad for this season and Laurel could prove she is one of their trump cards when she reappears in the Racing TV Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes at Kempton.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the daughter of Kingman impressed in a pair of novice contests last season - including over course and distance - before being thrust into the Sun Chariot at the latter end of the season. And she was not overawed in that first taste of Group One action with only inexperience costing her as she went down by just under a length to finish second. She is handed a Listed assignment on reappearance and is officially 11lb clear of her nearest rival on official figures.

Having only been seen three times to date, there could be any amount of improvement to come this term and she looks one to keep a close eye on throughout the summer. There could be further success for the Clarehaven team when Classic aspirations are put to the test in the Join Racing TV Now Conditions Stakes, where the King's Slipofthepen could mark himself out as a contender for the Qipco 2000 Guineas. Currently a best price of 25-1 for the opening Classic of the season, the Night Of Thunder colt stormed to a five-and-a-half-length victory over track and trip on debut and if he is able to repeat that against a useful bunch of colts, we could be looking at an above-average operator.

Also at Kempton, Simply Sondheim is backed to build on his reappearance course-and-distance success for the William Buick and George Boughey combination in the Racing TV Rosebery Handicap It always catches the eye when the Gosdens send one north and Freedom Day could get off the mark in Redcar's opening Welcome Back To Redcar Racecourse Novice Stakes. Sixth, not beaten far, behind three subsequent Group winners on debut, he again mixed it with credit with some smart operators at Sandown on his second outing. Gelded since, he moves up to a mile for his three-year-old return and there is a good chance he has made the necessary strides to strike in this company over the winter. Blind Beggar bumped into an on-song Aleezdancer when second at Doncaster last week, but considering the potential of the winner looks to have a real chance of picking up some compensation off the same rating in the Market Cross Jewellers Handicap.

Smile And Pay could be lurking dangerously in the Watch Race Replays At racingtv.com Handicap. Craig Lidster's charge produced a fine effort to finish third behind two high-class rivals on Town Moor earlier this month. The winner of that contest, Theoryofeverything is being talked of as a candidate for Group One races later in the year while the runner-up, Godolphin's Striking Star, was sent off the favourite for the Horris Hill on his penultimate outing. Smile And Pay was just under two lengths adrift of Charlie Appleby's charge at the finish, and although receiving plenty of weight, it suggests he could be much better than his current rating of 53.

Lidster could also be on the scoresheet at Wolverhampton where Masque Of Anarchy could bounce back to his best in the At The Races App Expert Tips Handicap. Although well held in two outings on the synthetics before Christmas, he has a good record fresh and is still only 1lb higher than when a close second in a competitive Newmarket handicap last September. Another to keep an eye on at Dunstall Park is Saeed bin Suroor's Wild Hurricane, who had every chance to go by the winner when a beaten favourite over the course and distance on debut but is sure to have smartened up for that racecourse outing ahead of the At The Races App Form Study Novice Stakes.

At Plumpton, Gary Moore's Black Gerry can scoop the feature Betgoodwin Sussex Champion Chase. The eight-year-old recorded a going away five-length victory over the well-regarded Frere D'Armes at Ascot recently and could be difficult to stop under a 7lb penalty at a track his handler enjoys plenty of success at. There could also be more to come from Carrigmoorna Rowan in the bumper. Harry Fry's charge commanded £85,000 following an easy victory in the pointing field last April and there was plenty of promise in his Exeter third on rules debut in November.

SELECTIONS: CHEPSTOW: 1.25 Mount Tempest, 2.00 Great Name That, 2.35 Nestor Park, 3.10 Angels Breath, 3.45 Bertie Wooster, 4.18 Ballybeen, 4.55 Isaac Des Obeaux, 5.35 High Treason.

CORK: 1.50 Misty's Gift, 2.25 Jet Setting Johnny, 3.00 All Those Years, 3.35 Dancing After Dark, 4.10 Ahaknowyerself, 4.45 Russian Diamond, 5.20 What's Up Darling, 5.55 Straight Home.

FAIRYHOUSE: 2.05 Figaroc, 2.40 Blood Destiny, 3.15 Heia, 3.50 HMS Seahorse, 4.20 Easy Game, 5.00 Panda Boy, 5.40 Pont Aval, 6.10 Ballyburn.

FAKENHAM: 1.57 Havaila, 2.32 Sir Apollo, 3.07 Glance At Me, 3.42 Made For You, 4.17 Boldmere, 4.52 Firak, 5.27 Omaha Wish.

HUNTINGDON: 1.05 Norley, 1.35 VE Day, 2.10 Luckofthedraw, 2.45 Halligator, 3.20 Patient Dream, 3.55 Legendary Rhythm, 4.27 Kamsinas.

KEMPTON: 2.20 Spanish Phoenix, 2.55 Dancing Goddess, 3.30 SLIPOFTHEPEN (NAP), 4.05 Simply Sondheim, 4.40 Laurel, 5.15 Excel Power, 5.50 Silver Samurai.

PLUMPTON: 2.23 Copshill Lad, 2.58 Stepney Causeway, 3.33 Mutual Respect, 4.08 Black Gerry, 4.43 Flemen's Tipple, 5.18 Who Is That, 5.53 Carrigmoorna Rowan.

REDCAR: 1.44 Freedom Day, 2.16 Bonito Cavalo, 2.51 Hard Solution, 3.26 Zephlyn, 4.01 Darkness, 4.36 Blind Beggar, 5.11 Camacho Star, 5.46 Smile and Pay.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.41 First Dynasty, 2.18 Wild Hurricane, 2.53 Doctor Mozart, 3.28 Mrs U S A, 4.03 Sweet Mist, 4.38 Masque Of Anarchy, 5.13 El Hombre.

DOUBLE: Slipofthepen and Blind Beggar.