Monday Tips

Oisin Murphy has been unstoppable since returning from suspension and could add to his tally at Kempton aboard Maasai Mara.

John and Thady Gosden's charge shaped with real promise as a two-year-old, finishing fourth behind a subsequent Listed winner on debut before going close from a slow start at Yarmouth next time and then ending his campaign with another solid effort behind Zetland Stakes second Blanchland at Newcastle.

Gelded over the winter and sporting blinkers for his return in a Kempton novice event last month, the son of Roaring Lion thrived for the step up in trip when getting off the mark in good style and the nature of the victory suggests there could be more to come. He is now tried over an extra furlong and sent handicapping in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap and could prove ahead of his current rating. It will be interesting to see how the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Assessment fares in the following More Price Boosts Races At Unibet Handicap. The Cheveley Park Stud-owned four-year-old showed ability in each of his three races last year, with a narrow victory at Yarmouth in April sandwiched by a couple of placed efforts at Chelmsford.

He has been off the track for 11 months, suggesting he has not had a clear run, and has been gelded during the intervening period. However, it would be no surprise to see him take his game to another level having been given time to mature and opening perch of 85 for his handicap debut looks workable. The Gosdens could also be on the scoresheet at Windsor were they unleash Apolo in the Download The At The Races App Novice Stakes. The Kingman colt cost 625,000 guineas as a yearling and is a half-brother to the Group One-winning Snow Lantern.

The penny has dropped for Craig Lidster's Tollerton Forest since the turn of the year and the Oasis Dream filly could transfer some smart all-weather form to turf in the Grey-Smith Legal Straight Mile Handicap at Redcar. Since winning twice in January, she has finished third on three straight occasions and although well held over 12 furlongs last time, the drop back to a mile will prove much more suitable here. Also in the north east it could prove foolish to ignore Benadalid in the concluding Watch Race Replays At racingtv.com Handicap.

Chris Fairhurst's experienced campaigner was denied by just a nose on heavy ground in an apprentice handicap at Doncaster earlier this month, but can gain some compensation off only 1lb higher. There is jumping action north of the border at Kelso, where Ann Hamilton's course specialist Bavington Bob is fancied to make it back-to-back victories in the Ashleybank Investments Reg And Betty Tweedie Handicap Chase.

Some of his recent efforts have left a lot to be desired, but the those outings have come on testing ground and a sounder surface here should see him to greater effect. He has dropped to the rating he won this from 12 months ago and could offer some real value in this competitive handicap.

SELECTIONS: KELSO: 1.40 Jimmy Chou Pecos AA, 2.15 You Name Him, 2.45 Where's Hector, 3.20 Bavington Bob, 3.55 Rae Des Champs, 4.30 Baron Briggs, 5.05 Hierachy, 5.40 Northern Cardinal.

KEMPTON: 5.30 Cloud Cuckoo, 6.00 Wildfell, 6.30 Alsakib, 7.00 Sweet Mist, 7.30 MAASAI MARA (NAP), 8.00 Assessment, 8.30 Gwendolina.

REDCAR: 1.15 Komat, 1.50 Martin's Brig, 2.25 Tollerton Forest, 3.00 Belhaven, 3.35 Peace Man, 4.10 Glorious Lion, 4.40 Benadalid.

TRAMORE: 4.15 Calico, 4.45 Smooth Player, 5.15 Our Bobby, 5.45 Prince Zaltar, 6.15 Hardwired, 6.45 Fox Le Bel, 7.15 Lord Schnitzel.

WINDSOR: 2.00 American Rose, 2.35 Valour And Swagger, 3.10 Apolo, 3.45 Lil Guff, 4.20 Oh Herberts Reign, 4.55 Macho Sun, 5.25 Golden Dove, 5.55 Beautiful Crown. DOUBLE: Maasai Mara and Apolo.