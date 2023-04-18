Wednesday Tips

Coppice can strengthen her Classic claims with victory in the Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket.

The Kingman filly is bred to be pretty smart as a full-sister to Coventry Stakes winner Calyx and made a huge impression on her racecourse debut in the autumn. John and Thady Gosden's youngster was a warm order to make a successful start to her career at Kempton in October and delivered an authoritative victory over subsequent winner Whispering Dream.

Coppice is already a single-figure price for the Qipco 1000 Guineas early next month and those odds are sure to shorten further if she can strike Group Three gold on the Rowley Mile. The Gosdens also have an interesting contender for the preceding bet365 Feilden Stakes in the form of impressive Newcastle scorer Intinso, but preference is for the Charlie Appleby-trained Bold Act. The three-year-old readily accounted for high-class stablemate One Nation in a nursery at the track in September, taking his juvenile record to three wins from four starts.

The son of New Approach reappeared in a valuable conditions race at Chelmsford at the start of the month and did well to add to his tally from an uncompromising position. Stepping up a furlong in trip on his return to the grass, it is not impossible Bold Act could establish himself as a possible Derby contender. Imperial Ace gets the nod in the concluding Price Promise At bet365 Handicap. Third on his Wolverhampton debut in December, Hugo Palmer's colt is two from two since the turn of the year and was particularly impressive at Southwell last time.

An opening mark of 90 for his handicap and turf debut might underestimate him, while the excellent form of the yard is another plus. Vetiver rates the best bet at Beverley in the Visit racingtv.com Restricted Novice Stakes. Second to a horse now rated 90 on her introduction, Andrew Balding's filly comfortably went one better at this track in September. She proved that day she handles soft ground and Balding appears to have been found a gilt-edged opportunity to double up before being stepped up in class. Docklands should make it third time lucky in the More Price Boosts Races At Unibet Restricted Maiden Stakes at Kempton. The Harry Eustace-trained colt has not done much wrong in finishing second twice and was just unfortunate to bump into a particularly smart one in Cicero's Gift at Wolverhampton three weeks ago.

Docklands pulled four lengths clear of an 86-rated horse in the third-placed Bussento and will not need to improve much if at all on that performance to get off the mark in this company. Cheltenham punters are advised to put their faith in Heltenham in the Grade Two Matt Hampson Foundation Silver Trophy. Dan Skelton's charge was second in his first two chase starts and has since rattled off a hat-trick of victories, seeing his mark rocket from 109 to 134.

While that is clearly a substantial rise, Heltenham bolted up off 123 at Newbury last month and certainly warrants his place in this higher grade for an in-form team. Chasing Fire can make the most of having his sights lowered in the Citipost Novices' Hurdle. The point-to-point and bumper winner was well placed to secure further victories in his first three races over flights, but found a particularly hot renewal of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle too much for him last month. Stepping up in trip but down in class, he should be more comfortable and remains an exciting prospect.

SELECTIONS: BEVERLEY: 1.40 Classy Clarets, 2.15 Charged Up, 2.50 Music Society, 3.25 Vetiver, 4.00 Flash Bardot, 4.35 Two Brothers, 5.10 Concert Boy, 5.40 Glory And Gold.

CHELTENHAM: 1.30 Heltenham, 2.05 Lallygag, 2.40 Valleres, 3.15 Chasing Fire, 3.50 Definite Plan, 4.25 Broadway Boy, 5.00 Ashington.

GOWRAN PARK: 4.05 No Big Deal, 4.40 Rio Largo, 5.15 Elmos Fire, 5.45 All Lies Ahead, 6.15 Hey Whatever, 6.45 Semblance Of Order, 7.15 Astrophysicist.

KEMPTON: 5.30 Flower Of Dubai, 6.00 Docklands, 6.30 Icy Dip, 7.00 Bill Plumb, 7.30 Prospering, 8.00 My Opinion, 8.30 Anisoptera.

NEWMARKET: 1.50 Lion Kingdom, 2.25 Aleezdancer, 3.00 Bold Act, 3.35 COPPICE (NAP), 4.10 Persian Dreamer, 4.45 Ludmilla, 5.20 Like A Tiger.

DOUBLE: Bold Act and Coppice.