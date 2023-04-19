Friday Tips

Military Order can book his place in a Derby trial by winning the Darley Novice Stakes at Newbury.

The Charlie Appleby-trained colt is a full-brother to his Derby and King George-winning stablemate Adayar so when he made his racecourse debut last season there was plenty of chat about him. Sent off an odds-on favourite at Newmarket plenty were disappointed that he could only finish fourth - but the winner, Enfjaar, is potentially smart albeit he has not been seen since due to a setback. There is no doubt the form is of the highest calibre, as the second, third, Military Order himself in fourth and the fifth all won next time out.

Odds-on again, Military Order was always in control next time, with William Buick resorting to only one flick of the whip on his way to victory. That was over a mile, and as Adayar comfortably stays 12 furlongs this step up to 10 furlongs is just what he needs. Prince Alex can strike on his first start for Tom Dascombe in the Compton Beauchamp Estates Ltd Silver Bar Handicap. Now six, in his days with Ralph Beckett he rattled off a five-timer rising from 63 to 86, showing a liking for soft ground. Sent to Michael Bell he won a valuable race at Glorious Goodwood off 89 before having just one outing for Johnny Murtagh in Ireland.

He is now back down to his last winning mark and holds a Chester Cup entry, but to ensure he gets a run in that he will need to win this. The handicapper may have underestimated William Haggas' Tafreej by giving him a mark of 84 ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Full Of Surprises Handicap. The Shamardal colt looked all at sea when only sixth behind Guineas hope Sakheer on his debut, but caught the eye when third on his second outing at Newbury. It was no surprise when he won next time out at Yarmouth.

Haggas steps him up to seven furlongs first time out at three and his pedigree suggests that should suit. Stablemate Fakhama also looks a likely type on paper ahead of the Bridget Maiden Fillies' Stakes. This daughter of Kingman is closely related to Haggas' five-time winner Mujtaba who is rated 114. Happy Romance drops markedly in class and can get back to winning ways in the Whitsbury Manor Stud/British EBF Lansdown Stakes.

It is brave to keep a five-year-old mare in training but she still appears to hold all of her ability. A fine fourth over seven furlongs, which stretches her, in Saudi, she was then not beaten too far in a top-class race at Meydan. It is a while since she raced over five furlongs and she has a bad draw, but she is undoubtedly the class act.

The Scottish Grand National meeting begins at Ayr where the best bet on the first day is Paul Nicholls' Afadil in the Remus Uomo Handicap Hurdle. While he is a four-year-old taking on his elders, he was only beaten by stablemate Blueking D'Oroux at Ascot and that one went close to following up at Aintree last week. Sandy Thomson's Bass Rock has not gone on as looked likely having won on his chasing debut but back up in trip for the Hillhouse Quarry Handicap Chase he can return to winning ways.

SELECTIONS: AYR: 1.15 Afadil, 1.50 Imperial Merlin, 2.25 Hugos New Horse, 3.00 Bass Rock, 3.35 Great Snow, 4.10 One Mill Harbour, 4.45 Milan Bridge.

BATH: 4.40 First Charge, 5.20 Queen Of Thrones, 5.55 Dublin's Charm, 6.25 Happy Romance, 6.55 Milteye, 7.25 Dreams Delivered, 7.55 Purple Reign.

CORK: 1.58 Sea Gardens, 2.33 Leclerc, 3.08 Ottilien, 3.43 Intellotto, 4.18 Bertinelli, 4.50 Dubawi Spectre, 5.23 Sionnach Eile.

EXETER: 5.00 Pure Theatre, 5.35 Callisto's King, 6.05 Gabriel's Getaway, 6.35 Roger Rarebit, 7.05 Greatest Star, 7.35 Grove Ash, 8.05 The Midwife.

FONTWELL: 1.40 Kansas Du Berlais, 2.15 Fanfaron Dino, 2.50 Hell Red, 3.20 Ike Sport, 3.55 The Wise Traveller, 4.30 Heart Of A Lion, 5.05 All Authorized.

KILBEGGAN: 4.00 Alhaajeb, 4.35 Parvos, 5.10 Fameaftertheglory, 5.40 Duffys Getaway, 6.10 Happy D'ex, 6.40 Arctic Ambition, 7.10 CLondaw Hollow

NEWBURY: 1.30 Kalik, 2.05 Marshal Dan, 2.40 Shiva Shakti, 3.15 Military Order, 3.50 Prince Alex, 4.25 TAFREEJ (NAP), 4.55 Fakhama, 5.30 Reminder. DOUBLE: Military Order and Tafreej.