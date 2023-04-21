Saturday Tips

Chaldean can get his season off to a perfect start in the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes at Newbury.

As short as 5-1 for next month's 2000 Guineas, Andrew Balding's charge made relentless progress through his juvenile campaign, culminating in a head victory in the Dewhurst at Newmarket. The winning margin perhaps does not do him full justice as he missed the break and while the ground at Newbury will be more testing, this Frankel colt already has a win on soft to his credit. His mark of 119 gives him 9lb in hand of his rivals and it will be a shock if he is beaten. Remarquee could be a surprise package in the Dubai Duty Free Stakes, a contest better known as the Fred Darling. She had just one run for Ralph Beckett last year, but she made quite a splash in winning a seven-furlong novice with ease, looking a fine prospect in the process. Remarquee showed a nice change of gear which could be a useful asset here.

Hurricane Lane should have conditions to suit as he tries to recapture winning form in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes. An exceptional three-year-old, Hurricane Lane was limited to two lacklustre starts last term, finishing third in the Hardwicke before a heavy defeat at Saint-Cloud. His trainer Charlie Appleby felt the ground had been wrong on both occasions and while Hurricane Run has something to prove now, the fact connections are persevering suggests they must think there is still something to give. Ayr hosts the highlight of its jumps season, with Famous Bridge taken to go well at decent odds in the Coral Scottish Grand National.

Nicky Richards' charge has won two of his four chase outings and while his latest trip to Ayr back in February was disappointing, he has put the record right subsequently with two wins at Wetherby. Famous Bridge's jumping appeared to really be coming together last time and although he only triumphed by a length and a half, there looked to be plenty in the tank. The near four-mile trip is a huge question mark, but he is not the only contender with that doubt about him and Brian Hughes will surely have a plan in mind to maximise his chance.

Rubaud could be the solution to the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle. Paul Nicholls' charge bounced back from an underwhelming Betfair Hurdle performance to win the Dovecote last time out, making all to fend off Mullenbeg by just over a length. He bypassed a Grade One date at Aintree last week due to unsuitable conditions, but that could prove a blessing in disguise. Balco Coastal put up no show at all at Cheltenham but the Jordan Electrics Ltd Future Champion Novices' Chase gives him chance to get back on track. Not beaten far at all by Gerri Colombe in the Scilly Isles on his penultimate run, Balco Coastal did not enjoy testing ground in the Turners Novices' Chase at all so as long as conditions remain on the better side, he looks a leading player.

SELECTIONS AYR: 1.15 Frere D'Armes, 1.50 Temptationinmilan, 2.25 Rubaud, 3.00 Balco Coastal, 3.35 Famous Bridge, 4.10 Hugos New Horse, 4.45 Euchan Falls, 5.20 Whosmydaddy.

BANGOR: 1.05 Georges Saint, 1.40 Blueberry Wine, 2.15 Ghasham, 2.50 Storm Tiger, 3.25 Zucayan, 4.00 Blue Hawaii, 4.30 Atlantic View, 5.05 Magical King.

BRIGHTON: 4.40 Alafdhal, 5.15 Billy Webster, 5.45 Romanovich, 6.15 Otago, 6.45 Asense, 7.15 Big Bear Hug, 7.45 My Lady Claire.

LIMERICK: 2.10 Saturn Seven, 2.45 Toughen Up, 3.20 Zahee, 3.55 Gambe Veloci, 4.25 Belharra, 5.00 Rainbow Reel, 5.30 Edge Of My Seat.

NAVAN: 2.20 River Tiber, 2.55 Queen's Pardon, 3.30 Shartash, 4.05 Diamondsareforever, 4.35 French Claim, 5.10 Puntastic, 5.40 Collaborative.

NEWBURY: 1.30 Hurricane Lane, 2.05 Remarquee, 2.40 CHALDEAN (NAP), 3.15 Lattam, 3.50 Greatest Time, 4.20 Astrodome, 4.55 Chantico.

NOTTINGHAM: 5.25 Latin Five, 6.00 Spanish Phoenix, 6.30 Gemini Star, 7.00 Victoria Falls, 7.30 Hidden Story, 8.00 Obama Army.

THIRSK: 12.55 Bombay Bazaar, 1.25 Old Smoke, 2.00 Winter Crown, 2.35 Heathen, 3.10 Albasheer, 3.45 Claim The Stars, 4.15 Kapono, 4.50 Isle Of Dreams.

DOUBLE: Chaldean and Balco Coastal.