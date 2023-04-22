Sunday Tips

Ramo has thrived for a step up in distance and a hat-trick looks within his grasp in the attheraces.com Handicap Hurdle at Plumpton.

The six-year-old joined Venetia Williams in the spring of last year but did not appear on track until November, when he kicked off a sequence of placed runs with a fourth place at Bangor in November. Having started over the minimum trip, Williams stepped up in distance incrementally and Ramo eventually found his perfect assignment when scoring over three miles and a furlong at this track last month. He subsequently struck gold over three and a quarter miles at Newton Abbot at the beginning of April, but edging back slightly to his previous winning trip here should prove no problem at all.

Ramo has been raised 10lb for that second win, but a mark of 115 might not be enough to put the brakes on his winning run. Telhimlisten can make amends for an unfortunate incident last time out by winning the Book Ladies' Day Sunday 14th May Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase. Jennie Candlish's charge won four on the bounce in March, showing remarkable fortitude to notch up all those victories in the space of 10 days and by an aggregate distance of 54 and a half lengths. Telhimlisten was clearly well ahead of the handicapper and he was sent off the 2-9 favourite to make it five wins at Sedgefield and all appeared to be going to plan as he coasted down to the last fence with eight lengths in hand of his only rival. However, he jinked after landing and unshipped Sean Quinlan.

The handicapper might now have caught up with him as he lines up off a 14lb higher perch now, but the ease of his wins perhaps does not do his ability full justice. Northern Poet and Hiway One O Three clash again in the Bluebell Vineyard Estates Handicap Chase and the first-named can confirm recent form. He finished a neck to the good of that rival over the same course and distance and while Hiway One O Three is 1lb better off this time, Northern Poet might still have a bit up his sleeve.

Luna Dora tackles the Mary Kendrick Memorial Mares' Handicap Hurdle at Stratford on the back of a first career success. She made the most of switching to mares company after a couple of handicap seconds to triumph in style at Fakenham, winning by seven and a half lengths. It may not have been the strongest contest, but Luna Dora can take heart from that.

SELECTIONS: PLUMPTON: 2.00 Telhimlisten, 2.30 Father Of Jazz, 3.00 Abingworth, 3.30 Northern Poet, 4.00 RAMO (NAP), 4.30 Captain Claude, 5.00 All The Feels.

STRATFORD: 1.45 Northern Reel, 2.15 Three Macks, 2.45 Line Of Descent, 3.15 William Ewart, 3.45 Luna Dora, 4.15 Kim Eyre, 4.45 Embolden, 5.15 Viroflay. DOUBLE: Ramo and Telhimlisten.