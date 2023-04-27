Friday Tips

Adayar can make a winning return to action in the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes on a cracking seven-race card at Sandown.

The first horse to be successful in both the Derby and King George in 20 years when he won both in 2021, he will relish the likely testing ground and the drop in class. The five-year-old son of Frankel reverts to Group Three company for the 10-fuelong test, having been restricted to just two outings last season. He missed the majority of the season with a setback picked up in the build-up to the Coronation Cup at Epsom in June.

Yet once he returned, the Charlie Appleby-trained Adayar looked better than ever, scoring in a conditions race at Doncaster, then running Bay Bridge to half a length in a thrilling Champion Stakes back at the top level at Ascot. Appleby has been delighted with his recent work and he sets a very high bar in a decent renewal. Potapova may be able to overturn the form of the Joel Stakes, won by Mutasaabeq, in the bet365 Mile.

The five-year-old mare, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, was two-and-a-half lengths behind Charles Hills' runner, who reopposes, when last seen in September. Prior to that, she had taken the Atalanta Stakes over this course and distance in good style, and she generally runs well fresh. At a track she has twice run well at, she could be decent odds for a yard that has been in blistering early-season form. Derby clues are in the offing in the 10-furlong bet365 Classic Trial, where Flying Honours bids to get his three-year-old campaign off to a winning start.

The son of Sea The Stars won three times from five starts as a juvenile for Appleby and his odds were no bigger than evens, on his debut, on each of those runs. Though upset when downed half a length by The Foxes in the Royal Lodge at Newmarket, he made amends with a smooth success when upped to 10 furlongs in the Zetland back at HQ and further improvement is likely.

Local Dynasty looks the one for the money in the bet365 Esher Cup, which has surprisingly attracted just five runners. An easy course and distance novice winner under a penalty in September on soft ground, Appleby's Dubawi three-year-old followed up in the Listed Silver Tankard at Pontefract the following month and looks set to make it a hat-trick under William Buick. At Doncaster, Hoots Toots can complete a four-timer for Michael and David Easterby in the At The Races App Form Study Handicap, while Desert Games, who went close at Pontefract on his seasonal bow for Richard Fahey, should be able to put that fitness to good use and break his duck in the six-furlong Download The At The Races App Novice Stakes.

At Perth, Ginger Mail can go one better than on his previous two outings when he lines up in the Lengthen The Odds At BetVictor Handicap Hurdle. Nick Alexander's seven-year-old followed up his decent runner-up effort at Kelso when half-a-length second to Traprain Law At Ayr, with the pair well clear. Gentlemam De Mai has taken to fences well, without having much luck and that is expected to turn in the BetVictor Highland National Handicap Chase. Rose Dobbin's representative was twice runner-up in three-mile handicaps at Ayr and Wetherby is clearly a progressive chaser. Though the step up to three and three-quarter miles is an unknown, he lacks nothing for stamina and this looks a good spot to get off the mark in this sphere.

SELECTIONS: CHEPSTOW: 4.45 Fortuna Ligna, 5.20 Eceparti, 5.50 Good Friday Fairy, 6.25 Jetoile, 7.00 Deere Mark, 7.35 First Preference, 8.10 Aimee De Sivola.

DONCASTER: 1.40 Hoots Toots, 2.15 Desert Games, 2.50 Charlatan, 3.25 Lowton, 4.00 It's All About You, 4.30 Miss Down Under, 5.05 Star Angel, 5.35 Vasilissa.

PERTH: 1.30 Ginger Mail, 2.05 Gentleman De Mai, 2.40 Charles St, 3.15 Universal Folly, 3.50 Cyclop, 4.25 Ultra Violet, 5.00 Balranald, 5.30 El Elefante.

SANDOWN: 1.15 Looking For Lynda, 1.50 Local Dynasty, 2.25 ADAYAR (NAP), 3.00 Potapova, 3.35 Flying Honours, 4.10 Tarjamah, 4.40 Ribal.

SOUTHWELL: 4.45 Walk In Clover, 5.10 Joly Maker, 5.40 Call The Dance, 6.15 Bertie Blue, 6.50 Richhill, 7.25 Hillfinch, 8.00 Red Vision.

PUNCHESTOWN: 3.40 Happy Victory, 4.15 Grandero Bello, 4.50 Impervious, 5.25 State Man, 6.00 Impaire Et Passe, 6.35 Lough Derg Spirit, 7.10 Sa Majeste, 7.45 Did I Ask You That.

DOUBLE: Adayar and Desert Games.