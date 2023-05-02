Wednesday Tips

Coltrane can make a successful start to his campaign in an intriguing renewal of the Longines Sagaro Stakes at Ascot.

The Group Three contest traditionally gives some of the country's top stayers an early sighter for the Gold Cup in June and is one of the highlights on what is an excellent Royal Ascot Trials Day card. The class horse in the field is undoubtedly the Alan King-trained Trueshan, who has not yet lined up for a Gold Cup due to unsuitable ground, but has won the Goodwood Cup, the Prix du Cadran and three successive renewals of Ascot's Long Distance Cup over the past few years.

However, King himself admitted his stable star may not be the force he once was after he was beaten on his reappearance at Nottingham three weeks ago and while he may still be good enough to lift this Group Three prize, backing a horse on the decline is rarely a smart move. Andrew Balding's Coltrane, on the other hand, rose through the ranks last season, progressing from a mark of 95 to his current lofty perch of 116.

The six-year-old beat Trueshan by a neck when lifting the Doncaster Cup in September and was beaten just a head by the same rival on Champions Day over this course and distance, so they are clearly closely matched. Coltrane's fitness does have to be taken on trust on his seasonal debut, but Balding is unlikely to have left him short for what is a prestigious contest in its own right. Bradsell is a tentative pick in the British Racing School 40th Anniversary Commonwealth Cup Trial. The Tasleet colt was hugely impressive on his racecourse debut at York last spring before successfully stepping up in class to lift the Coventry Stakes at the Royal meeting.

He was a hot favourite to complete his hat-trick in the Group One Phoenix Stakes in August, but could finish only fourth behind Aidan O'Brien's Little Big Bear, after which it emerged he had suffered a season-ending injury. Bradsell's York success proved he handles an ease in the ground and he is taken to make a successful return to action in what looks a strong Group Three. The best bet on the card is My Prospero, who should take some stopping in the Howden Bloodstock Paradise Stakes.

The Iffraaj colt won a Newbury maiden, a Listed prize at Sandown and a Group Two in France last season for William Haggas, but it is his most recent run in defeat that is most noteworthy. My Prospero faced a significant rise in grade for the Champion Stakes at Ascot in October, but proved he can mix it in Group One company with an excellent effort to finish third behind Bay Bridge and Adayar, beaten just half a length.

Dropping back into a Listed contest for his seasonal bow, the four-year-old has upwards of 7lb in hand on official ratings and should not be inconvenienced by a step down in trip to a mile. Big Bard should be backed in the Phil Bell 25 Years In Racing Handicap at Brighton. The five-year-old was not winning out of turn when bolting up at Windsor last week and it is no great surprise to see Gary Moore turning him out quickly under a 5lb penalty.

He appears to have been found an excellent opportunity to follow up at a track where he has won before. Pontefract punters are advised to put their faith in The Cookstown Cafu in the Inclusive, Supportive Training At The NHC Handicap. Kevin Ryan's four-year-old is 6lb higher in the weights than when scoring over the course and distance in October, but a comeback win at Redcar recently suggests he is better than ever.

SELECTIONS: ASCOT: 1.30 Bear Force One, 2.05 Maximum Impact, 2.40 Copy Artist, 3.15 Coltrane, 3.50 Bradsell, 4.25 MY PROSPERO (NAP), 5.00 Beyond Equal.

BRIGHTON: 5.05 Imperiousity, 5.35 Via Electriano, 6.10 Big Bard, 6.40 The Toff, 7.10 Tara, 7.40 Asense, 8.10 Letter Of The Law.

GOWRAN PARK: 4.50 Livio Milo, 5.20 Hutton Glen, 5.50 Grecian Slipper, 6.20 Redressed, 6.50 Fanaigi Linn, 7.20 Bang Po, 7.50 Nevada Brave, 8.20 The Bog Bank.

KEMPTON: 6.00 Della, 6.30 Hawajes, 7.00 Windseeker, 7.30 Real Dream, 8.00 Calonne, 8.30 Damascus Finish, 9.00 Agapanther.

PONTEFRACT: 1.40 Huddle Up, 2.15 Taygar, 2.50 Benadalid, 3.25 The Cookstown Cafu, 4.00 Quintus Arrius, 4.35 Farhhfromforgotten, 5.10 Little Ted, 5.45 Hostelry.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.50 Tribal Commander, 2.25 Beau Vintage, 3.00 Zakram, 3.35 Lawmans Blis, 4.10 First Of May, 4.45 Mucky Mulconry, 5.15 Plumette.

DOUBLE: Coltrane and My Prospero.