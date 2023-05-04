Friday Tips

Majestic Pride and Native Trail can give Charlie Appleby and William Buick a high-profile double on the opening day of the Guineas meeting at Newmarket.

Native Trail was sent off favourite for the 2000 Guineas last year, having to give best to ill-fated stablemate Coroebus by three-quarters of a length before going on to gain compensation with his own Classic victory in the Irish version at the Curragh.

Appleby then opted to switch up in distance to 10 furlongs with the son of Oasis Dream, a move which nearly paid rich dividends as he was beaten just half a length into third behind Vadeni and Mishriff in the Eclipse at Sandown. That race developed into a bit of a sprint and given Native Trail made little impact behind the brilliant Baaeed in the Juddmonte International on his only other start, his ability to see out a true-run 10 furlongs remains something of a question mark, so perhaps dropping back in trip on his reappearance is a smart move. He is closely matched with Light Infantry on the ratings in the rearranged bet365 Mile, but Native Trail is preferred on the Rowley Mile course.

Majestic Pride makes the leap to Listed company for the same team in the King Charles II Stakes after triumphing over course and distance in a conditions heat last month. This son of Shamardal only just did enough in beating Holguin by a neck but looks a runner who can now make rapid strides. Appleby is double-handed in the Jockey Club Stakes, but with Hurricane Lane having disappointed on his return and Global Storm outclassed in the Dubai Gold Cup, it could pay to side with West Wind Blows instead. He was a progressive performer for the Crisford team last term, rounding off with a decent third in a ParisLongchamp Group Two on very deep ground.

Waipiro was a shock 25-1 winner at the Craven meeting and he can notch a quickfire Headquarters double in the Newmarket Stakes. A half-brother to the classy Hong Kong performer Waikuku, he pulled three and a half lengths clear in taking fashion in a 10-furlong novice heat - albeit in receipt of 7lb from the second. He set out to make all that day and there was much to like about the way he engaged an extra gear once headed to come home well on top.

Time Lock can kick off her campaign with victory in the British EBF 40th Anniversary Daisy Warwick Fillies' Stakes at Goodwood. A six-and-a-half-length maiden winner at Newmarket last May, she went on to finish a neck second behind subsequent Group Two victor Mimikyu before being beaten the same distance by Haskoy in the Galtres Stakes at York on her final start. With a Classic Juddmonte pedigree that includes the likes of Time Test and Passage Of Time, it is easy to see why connections have opted to race on as a four-year-old, with Listed glory here only further enhancing this filly's value.

The Dante entry for Cicero's Gift certainly seems speculative at this point, but victory in the British EBF Ruby Jubilee Conditions Stakes could make it seem a more realistic option. Charlie Hills' runner is two from two so far, bagging a Newbury maiden at the backend of last year before a nice pipe-opener on the all weather last month. He gave weight all round in that novice heat but still picked up in style.

SELECTIONS CHELTENHAM: 4.50 Fier Jaguen, 5.25 Lift Me Up, 6.00 Marcle Ridge, 6.35 Premier Magic, 7.10 Sine Nomine, 7.45 Shantou Flyer, 8.17 Count Simon.

CORK: 4.40 Grigal, 5.15 Amazon Lady, 5.50 Zona Verde, 6.25 Stag Night, 7.00 Blue Wood, 7.35 Secret Spy, 8.10 Canute.

DOWNPATRICK: 5.05 Danada, 5.40 Jenny Flex, 6.15 Parish Rivals, 6.50 Will You Win, 7.25 Full Noise, 8.00 Ocean Legacy, 8.30 Surf Club.

GOODWOOD: 1.30 Vitarli, 2.05 Time Lock, 2.35 Reigning Profit, 3.10 Coup De Force, 3.45 Cicero's Gift, 4.20 Skysail, 4.55 Justus.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.40 Lady Pascha, 2.15 Code Purple, 2.45 Kiss My Face, 3.20 Riversway, 3.50 Carlos Felix, 4.25 Purple Martini, 5.00 Fanzone.

NEWCASTLE: 5.35 Sicario, 6.10 Flying Circus, 6.45 Captain Potter, 7.20 Eligible, 7.55 Another Baar, 8.25 Boarhunt, 9.00 Latin Five.

NEWMARKET: 1.15 Waipiro, 1.50 NATIVE TRAIL (NAP), 2.25 Majestic Pride, 3.00 Final Watch, 3.35 West Wind Blows, 4.10 Midnight Affair, 4.45 Infinite Cosmos, 5.20 Longlai. DOUBLE: Native Trail and Time Lock.