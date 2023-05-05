Saturday Tips

Chaldean can get Frankie Dettori's victory lap off to a flying start in the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

The Italian will hang up his boots at the end of the year, stating his intention to make the most of his final campaign and in Chaldean he appears to have a perfect contender for one last Guineas strike. Mark Of Esteem, Island Sands and Galileo Gold have all obliged for Dettori in the past and the Andrew Balding-trained Chaldean staked his claim when making rapid strides last season, progressing from a novice win to victories in Group Three and Two company before rounding off with Group One glory in the Dewhurst.

He only beat the reopposing Royal Scotsman a head on that occasion, but Chaldean should be given extra credit as he was slow to stride and had plenty of ground to make up on the second, who raced prominently through the early exchanges. Clearly Chaldean did not enjoy an ideal reappearance run as he unshipped Dettori coming out of the stalls in last month's Greenham, but he at least had a spin - albeit minus his rider - and he was caught pretty quickly at the finish. Aidan O'Brien's pair of Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear are obvious obstacles in Chaldean's way, but the son of Frankel should be perfectly suited by a mile and can give Balding a second race win after Kameko three years ago.

Twilight Calls has won first time out for the last two seasons and can maintain his record in the Howden Palace House Stakes. Henry Candy's charge was sent off favourite for this Group Three contest last year after winning a Newmarket handicap on his return, but he had to settle for a narrow fifth after a rather luckless run. Beaten just a head in the Temple Stakes next time, Twilight Calls posted a career best to chase home Nature Strip in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot, emerging best of the rest after coming from off the pace but ultimately well held by the Australian sprint star. A setback kept him off the track for the rest of the campaign, with Candy taking a patient approach to his recovery - an outlook which can pay dividends this term. Saga could give the King a Coronation winner in the Howden Suffolk Stakes.

The four-year-old came within a head of providing the late Queen with a final Royal Ascot win last June, with his last start when fourth at York reading all the better now given the subsequent exploits of winner Algiers. Beaten two and a half lengths by the Dubai World Cup second, Saga should be suited by the likely stronger pace in a bigger field and he is edging back down the handicap. Zellie is a fascinating contender in Goodwood's William Hill Conqueror Fillies' Stakes, making her first start for Saga's trainers John and Thady Gosden.

The four-year-old was previously trained by Andre Fabre, winning the Group One Marcel Boussac back in 2021 and finished a close-up fourth to Cachet in last year's 1000 Guineas. However, she lost her way a bit after that, finishing seventh in the Prix de Diane next time before suffering another defeat switched down to Listed level on her final start of 2022. Her rating of 108 puts her not too far away from Potapova and if she can regain some of her juvenile sparkle for her new team, Zellie could be a useful type. Maghlaak returns to the Sussex Downs for the William Hill Epic Value Handicap after winning a novice event there back in September.

Winner of one of his two all-weather starts, Maghlaak made a seamless transition to turf in fending off Jean Danjou by a neck. While the second has not franked the form, the third and fourth have won subsequently and Maghlaak looked the type to develop into a nice four-year-old.

SELECTIONS: CORK: 1.48 Chutzpal, 2.23 Pink In The Park, 2.58 Troubled Times, 3.33 Miss Tempo, 4.10 Lisnagar Fortune, 4.50 Echo Gate, 5.25 Hopkins.

DONCASTER: 5.20 Escarpment, 5.55 Lightning Point, 6.25 Star Map, 6.55 Woven, 7.25 Lizzie Jean, 7.55 Carzola, 8.25 How Impressive.

GOODWOOD: 1.20 Harry Magnus, 1.55 Zellie, 2.30 Milteye, 3.05 Maghlaak, 3.45 Capone, 4.20 Sera Dawn, 5.00 Johnjay.

HEXHAM: 5.30 Having A Barney, 6.05 Archive, 6.40 Miss Lamb, 7.10 Twoshotsoftequila, 7.40 Event Of Sivola, 8.10 Cudgel, 8.40 Donnie Azoff NAAS: 1.00 Carnegie Hall, 1.35 Jazzy Dancer, 2.10 Carter Hall, 2.45 Jon Riggens, 3.20 Tough Talk, 3.55 Diamondsareforever, 4.30 Roman Hands, 5.10 Mashia.

NEWMARKET: 1.40 Vaynor, 2.15 Gale Force Maya, 2.50 Celsius, 3.25 Saga, 4.00 Twilight Calls, 4.40 CHALDEAN (NAP), 5.15 Almaty Star, 5.50 Striking Star.

THIRSK: 1.30 Invincible Tiger, 2.00 Showtime Mahomes, 2.35 Classic Puzzle, 3.10 Sporting Hero, 3.40 Billyb, 4.15 Scottish Dancer, 4.55 Fahari.

UTTOXETER: 2.05 The Punt, 2.40 Damarta, 3.15 William Ewart, 3.50 Astroman, 4.25 Coconut Splash, 5.05 The Carpenter, 5.40 Duke Of Deception, 6.15 Boundsy Boy. DOUBLE: Chaldean and Twilight Calls.