Sunday Tips

Meditate can avenge her Curragh defeat at the hands of Tahiyra by reversing that form in the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Aidan O'Brien's charge surrendered her unbeaten record when beaten by Dermot Weld's filly in the Moyglare Stud Stakes in September, proving no match on the day after racing prominently before just running out of petrol in the closing stages on testing going.

Another defeat followed in the Cheveley Park when the reopposing Lezoo was just too sharp over six furlongs, although O'Brien now believes a 13-day turnaround was a definite factor in that eclipse. Meditate bounced back to her best at the Breeders' Cup fixture though, winning the Juvenile Fillies Turf with zero fuss, as Ryan Moore bided his time before allowing her to stride on in the straight and win without ever really having to get serious.

That victory over a mile answered any stamina doubts as a daughter of No Nay Never and with Meditate having been effective on all but the deepest of ground, she has plenty of positives in her favour. Adayar is expected to make a victorious return to action in the opening bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes. The 2021 Derby hero looked a superstar when becoming the first Epsom hero since Galileo to follow up in the King George at Ascot, but things have not gone as planned since, with Charlie Appleby's charge finishing fourth in the Arc that year after missing his prep run, before a quick turnaround in the Champion Stakes proved a step too far.

His four-year-old campaign was hampered by an early-season setback that kept him off the track until the St Leger meeting at Doncaster in September. Adayar enjoyed little more than a racecourse gallop on Town Moor, with the win setting him up for the Champion Stakes at Ascot, where he turned in an excellent effort to be beaten just half a length by Bay Bridge.

Appleby is eager to claim a top-level 10-furlong win with the son of Frankel in order to enhance his stallion prospects, and this is a perfect springboard to bigger days ahead. Appleby and jockey William Buick should also be celebrating after the Howden Dahlia Stakes, as With The Moonlight seemingly holds all the aces. Winner of the Pretty Polly on this card last year, she has a fitness edge after winning twice in Dubai at the start of the year and not being beaten far in a Keeneland Grade One last month.

This year's Howden Pretty Polly Stakes can go the way of John and Thady Gosden's Running Lion. A daughter of Roaring Lion, this filly has won three of her four starts to date, with all those victories coming on the all weather. However, moving back to turf should not prove an issue as she certainly showed promise when fourth on the the grass on her debut at Newmarket last July, coming from a long way back to be beaten just over two lengths.

Away from the Classic action, Zimmerman makes plenty of appeal in the Patersons Of Greenoakhill Buttonhook Handicap at Hamilton. Sent off a 16-1 chance on his first run this term, he performed much better than his odds when beaten two lengths into second at Thirsk over 12 furlongs. Stepping back up to a mile and five furlongs here, Zimmerman can defy his career-high mark. At Salisbury, Mr Inspiration can lift the City Bowl Handicap after a decent set of recent all-weather runs.

SELECTIONS: HAMILTON: 1.30 Rory, 2.05 Zimmerman, 2.35 Tajalla, 3.10 Clansman, 3.50 Arkenstaar, 4.24 Hiromichi, 4.58 Two Summers.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 1.05 Subzero, 1.40 Queenstown, 2.15 Curvature, 2.50 Real Appeal, 3.25 Londoner, 4.00 Shamida, 4.35 Timourid, 5.10 Autocrat.

NEWMARKET: 1.15 Adayar, 1.50 Firstman, 2.25 Running Lion, 3.00 With The Moonlight, 3.40 MEDITATE (NAP), 4.15 Rising Force, 4.50 Gareeb, 5.25 Lion Of War.

SALISBURY: 1.35 Diamond Cottage, 2.10 Voodoo Ray, 2.40 Mr Inspiration, 3.20 Enchanting, 3.55 Eyeshadow, 4.30 Prenup, 5.05 Loving Feeling, 5.35 Eyetrap.

DOUBLE: Meditate and Adayar.