Saturday Tips

Timeless Melody is of major interest in the Peroni Nastro Azzurro EBF Fillies' Handicap at Ascot.

The daughter of Teofilo shaped with promise in each of her two all-weather starts for Charlie Appleby last term, but it was not enough to prevent the Godolphin team from putting her up for sale. Her new connections went to 65,000 guineas to secure her services last summer and she gave them an immediate return on their investment when making a winning debut for William Haggas in a novice event at Leicester in April.

The runner-up has subsequently finished second again, while the third and fourth have both won since, so the form could hardly have worked out any better. Soft ground will hold no fears for Timeless Melody given it was heavy at Leicester and an opening mark of 80 for her handicap debut may underestimate her ability. Sir Rumi should find conditions to his liking as he bids for successive victories in the opening Peroni Nastro Azzurro Handicap.

In truth the five-year-old has proven himself effective on a variety of different surfaces, but it was heartening to see him register a first win on soft at Epsom last month. Overall Sir Rumi has a consistent profile, with 18 career starts yielding four successes and five placed finishes and a 4lb hike for his latest triumph looks fair. Spycatcher should run well in the Peroni Nastro Azzurro Victoria Cup, despite the burden of top-weight. The five-year-old has been highly tried in his career to date, but has shown his class with a Listed win and three placed efforts in Group-race company.

He made the most of having his sights lowered on his seasonal reappearance and first run since being gelded in soft ground at Thirsk three weeks ago and the handicapper has been fairly generous in leaving his mark of 106 unchanged. Supporters of top-class sprinter Creative Force had their fingers burnt at Newmarket last month, but he should reward those who keep the faith in the Pertemps Network Conditions Stakes at Haydock. Although winless since landing the 2021 Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot, Charlie Appleby's chestnut performed well in four Group Ones last season and was unsurprisingly a short price to get back on the winning trail in the Abernant Stakes a few weeks ago. While that defeat was undoubtedly disappointing, he was not seen to best effect in a muddling affair and was only beaten a length.

Compensation awaits on Merseyside. The Haggas-trained Al Mubhir can supplement a recent Leicester verdict in the Listed Pertemps Network Spring Trophy Stakes, while the big race over obstacles on a quality mixed card at Haydock is the #100,000 Pertemps Network Swinton Handicap Hurdle. Charles Byrnes' Irish raider Byker is the obvious starting point following a narrow defeat at the Cheltenham Festival, but preference is for one-time Derby aspirant Brentford Hope, who is two from two over hurdles since joining Harry Derham and may still be on an upward curve.

The Classic trials at Lingfield have a slightly different look to them now the meeting is being run on the all-weather rather than turf, but they remain interesting contests nonetheless. Assuming the switch of surface does not have a negative effect, Military Order will take some stopping in the Lingfield Derby Trial following an impressive victory on his reappearance at Newbury. The Frankel colt is already a single-figure price for the Derby at Epsom and he may even be challenging for favouritism if he impresses this weekend. Fillies' Mile third Bright Diamond gets the nod in the Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes, while Sacred looks the class act on show in the Group Three Chartwell Fillies' Stakes.

SELECTIONS: ASCOT: 1.30 Sir Rumi, 2.05 TIMELESS MELODY (NAP), 2.40 Spycatcher, 3.10 Valour And Swagger, 3.45 Westerton, 4.20 Chips And Rice, 4.55 Spirited Guest.

HAYDOCK: 1.35 Bold Endeavour, 2.10 James McHenry, 2.45 Creative Force, 3.15 Brentford Hope, 3.50 Al Mubhir, 4.25 Liangel Hope, 5.00 Flying Fortune, 5.35 Ironopolis.

HEXHAM: 1.40 Pure Theatre, 2.15 Uptown Harry, 2.50 Grand Du Nord, 3.25 Torngat, 4.00 Les's Legacy, 4.30 Sao, 5.05 Queen Of Hindsight.

LEICESTER: 5.40 Ponga, 6.10 Free Chakarte, 6.40 King Of Speed, 7.10 Lowton, 7.40 Tyger Bay, 8.10 Star Sound, 8.40 Big Bear Hug.

LINGFIELD: 1.50 Otago, 2.25 Sacred, 3.00 Bright Diamond, 3.35 Military Order, 4.10 The Defiant, 4.40 Perfect Symphony, 5.15 Citizen General, 5.45 No Such Luck.

NAVAN: 1.45 Excel In Space, 2.20 Conversant, 2.55 Heartrate, 3.30 Mickey The Steel, 4.05 Nurburgring, 4.35 Striking, 5.10 Cormac T.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.55 Lunar Jet, 2.30 Oneforsue, 3.05 Global Effort, 3.40 So Smart, 4.15 On The River, 4.45 Khinjani, 5.20 She's All In Gold.

WARWICK: 4.50 Natty Night, 5.25 Glorious Fun, 5.55 Soldierofthestorm, 6.25 Hitthekettle, 6.55 Young Buster, 7.25 I Spy A Diva, 7.55 Enjoy Your Life, 8.25 Rock House. DOUBLE: Sir Rumi and Timeless Melody.