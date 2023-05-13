Sunday Tips

Kevin Ryan's Shaladar can enhance his excellent record at Hamilton with victory in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Mile Handicap.

The four-year-old is already a dual winner at the Scottish circuit and has filled the runner-up spot on his two other visits, so he clearly likes the place. He is 3lb above his last winning mark, but proved he can be competitive from his current perch in the low 80s when second on his seasonal reappearance at Redcar last month. Shaladar can only improve for that first run in six months and with the cheek pieces reapplied and an ease in the ground of no concern, a bold bid looks assured. Spoof appears well placed to complete his hat-trick in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Sprint Handicap.

The eight-year-old was bought out of Charlie Hills' yard for just £7,000 in September and is already looking something of a bargain for trainer Kevin Frost. His first two runs for his new connections were nothing to write home about, but he has really found his form since the turn of the year, with two placed efforts followed by successive victories. He devoured testing conditions when scoring at Windsor last month and was ultimately not hard pressed to follow up at Ascot recently. Part of Spoof's 5lb rise for his latest triumph is offset by the excellent Billy Loughnane's 3lb claim and he will take plenty of beating. Kandy House looks the likely winner of the opening Sky Bet Sunday Series EBF Maiden Stakes.

Charlie Johnston's youngster placed third behind Wednesday's Lily Agnes victor Ziggy's Phoenix on his Ripon debut and will not need to improve much to get off the mark. Johnston may also be on the mark in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Stayers' Handicap, with Fairmac taken to supplement a recent Musselburgh verdict. Plumpton punters should put their faith in Alto Alto in the Joan Mellett Memorial Handicap Chase. Chris Gordon's charge made it third time lucky over fences at this venue a month ago, briefly looking in trouble before kicking clear for a comprehensive success. The six-year-old gave the impression he had a little more in hand than the official winning margin of three and a half lengths might suggest and a 5lb rise looks workable over this slightly longer trip.

Following a recent chasing success at Fontwell, the Paul Nicholls-trained Hell Red can exploit his lower mark over the smaller obstacles in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Conditional Jockeys' Training Series Handicap Hurdle. The six-year-old's hurdles mark is 5lb lower than his mark over fences, while the 3lb claim of Freddie Gingell only serves to enhance his chances. Jumping fare also comes from Ludlow, where Impose Toi gets the vote in the Visit The Ludlow Farm Shop Today Novices' Hurdle.

The five-year-old is a French bumper winner and he has so far won once and finished second twice for owner JP McManus and trainer Nicky Henderson. He was unfortunate to bump into a smart one in Brentford Hope at Huntingdon last time and is expected to get back on the winning trail in Shropshire.

SELECTIONS: HAMILTON: 3.45 KANDY HOUSE (NAP), 4.15 Installation, 4.45 Invisible Friend, 5.15 Shaladar, 5.45 Spoof, 6.15 Fairmac, 6.45 Thunder Roar.

KILLARNEY: 1.55 Morning Soldier, 2.25 Make The Plan, 2.55 Party Central, 3.25 Kilbree Warrior, 3.55 The Flier Begley, 4.25 Hauturiere, 4.55 O'Toole, 5.25 My Great Mate.

LUDLOW: 2.05 Silver Sheen, 2.35 Guy, 3.05 Impose Toi, 3.35 Highland Frolic, 4.05 Our Bill's Aunt, 4.35 Pumpkin's Pride, 5.05 The Bold Thady.

PLUMPTON: 1.45 Wonderweasle, 2.15 Hello Sunshine, 2.45 Alto Alto, 3.15 Systemic, 3.50 Hell Red, 4.20 Faustinovick, 4.50 Stowford.

DOUBLE: Kandy House and Shaladar.