Monday Tips

Bryan Smart's Zoom Star is a likely candidate for the Paul And Jacky Rylance 30th Anniversary Handicap at Catterick.

The five-year-old bay mare has shown a liking for ground with a bit of cut in it and has started the season well with placed efforts at Thirsk and Nottingham She now now returns to what is arguably her favourite track as her record includes two wins from three runs here. On the same card is is Mark Walford's Oasis Prince who appeals in the Proudly Supporting Mental Health Awareness Week Handicap. The gelding is a dual-purpose type who has mixed hurdling with staying contests on the Flat, most recently placing in a pair of one-mile-six-furlong handicaps on the level.

At Catterick he steps back to two miles, however - the trip over which he claimed a course and distance success last season. Julie Camacho's Riversway shapes a force to be reckoned with in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap at Musselburgh. Third over course and distance last time out, the Mayson filly now has the benefit of a comeback run and can get her summer off to a winning start. At Wolverhampton in the Download Fitzdares For Free Race Streaming Handicap it is Hugo Palmer's Supaspecialawesome who catches the eye. In three runs on the all-weather he has finished second twice and won once, most recently taking a course and distance event in December.

That was a good while ago and he has a lengthy break to overcome but he has to respected sticking to what he knows at a track he evidently likes. At Windsor, the Ed Walker-trained Snuggle can come out on top in the Royal Windsor Supports Developmental Races Novice Stakes. The three-year-old started the term early on the all-weather and has been in fine fettle since, collecting a good amount of prize-money without winning but without being beaten far either. He has proven himself to handle soft ground and looks to be on the up, with a win surely not far away considering the form he has maintained throughout the year so far. In Ireland there is good quality jumping action at Killarney, where Joseph O'Brien's Busselton holds every chance in the Grade Three BoyleSports An Riocht Chase.

The six-year-old was pulled up when last seen in an Irish Grand National that included only five finishers, but prior to that he was the winner of the Kerry National and was fifth in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. He has a second-placed run at Killarney further back on his CV and looks to be the best horse in this race. Emily Roebling can cap a successful season for trainer Gerard Kelleher in the Executive Helicopters Sliabh Luachra Novice Hurdle. The mare seems to relish softer ground and was last seen winning a Wexford maiden to finally get off the mark over hurdles after a string of placed efforts. This race looks as though it will suit and she can strike again whilst in good form.

SELECTIONS: CATTERICK: 1.50 Rain Cap, 2.20 Harvanna, 2.50 ZOOM STAR (NAP), 3.20 Laura's Breeze, 3.50 Oasis Prince, 4.20 Lezardrieux, 4.50 Prince Achille, 5.20 Haseef.

KILLARNEY: 4.55 Mary Cassatt, 5.25 The Short Go, 5.55 Emily Roebling, 6.25 The Big Chap, 6.55 Busselton, 7.25 Politicise, 7.55 Annamix, 8.25 Penelope's Charm.

MUSSELBURGH: 2.00 Cuban Slide, 2.30 B Associates, 3.00 Riversway, 3.30 Gometra Ginty, 4.00 Ask Peter, 4.30 Chinese Spirit, 5.05 How Bizarre, 5.40 Crime Fiction.

SOUTHWELL: 5.45 Fox's Socks, 6.15 Aviewtosea, 6.45 Sholokhov Cocktail, 7.15 Cabhfuilfungi, 7.45 Blue Shark, 8.15 Kingfast, 8.45 Sea The Clouds.

WINDSOR: 5.35 Harb, 6.05 Crosstitch, 6.35 Snuggle, 7.05 Crazy Luck, 7.35 Snapcracklepop 8.05 Mrs Meader, 8.35 Sparks Fly.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 2.10 Tallulah Myla, 2.40 Peace Wall, 3.10 Majestic Warrior, 3.40 Supaspecialawesome, 4.10 Bobby Joe Leg, 4.40 Carey Street, 5.15 Hellavapace. DOUBLE: Zoom Star and Snuggle.