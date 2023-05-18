Saturday Tips

Modern Games can bounce back from a surprise defeat on his reappearance by winning the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

The four-year-old has four wins at the highest level to his credit, having the distinction of being a dual Breeders' Cup winner following victories in the Juvenile Turf in 2021 and the Mile in 2022. He also landed the French 2000 Guineas as a three-year-old and the Woodbine Mile in what has been a fine global campaign masterminded by Charlie Appleby, although it did mean he was limited to just two British starts last year.

Nevertheless, he showed his form stacks up nicely on the domestic front, chasing home Baaeed in the Sussex Stakes, albeit the winner was in a different league, and taking second place in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in the autumn. Modern Games was widely expected to take a Keeneland Grade One first time up last month, but he took a while to pick up and could not reel in the three-and-a-half-length victor Chez Pierre, having to settle for second in a run that should have primed him nicely for this. The Dubawi colt is versatile in terms of ground and in what looks a relatively open heat, he can step up. Appleby should also be on the mark with Noble Style in the BetVictor Carnarvon Stakes. Unbeaten at two, he did not appear to see out the mile distance in the 2000 Guineas on what was his first start beyond six furlongs, eventually being beaten just over five lengths in sixth.

Dropping back to six furlongs and Listed company, Noble Style appears well ahead of his rivals and should strip fitter for his Newmarket spin. Bluestocking puts her Oaks hopes on the line in the Haras De Bouquetot Fillies' Trial Stakes. Connections opted not to run at York this week as they felt the once-raced filly had not yet started to blossom, so it must be assumed she has started to sparkle in recent days as she takes her chance now. Fellow Ralph Beckett and Juddmonte charge Haskoy is worth a shout in the Al Rayyan Stakes.

She was second past the post in the St Leger but demoted to fourth after causing interference, although it was still an excellent effort on what was just her third career start. The daughter of Golden Horn looked sure to improve again at four and moving back to 12 furlongs on her return should be no issue. Exoplanet was brushed aside by Military Orders at this track on his seasonal bow, but compensation awaits in the BetVictor London Gold Cup.

Beaten four lengths by the leading Derby hope, Exoplanet holds a clutch of Group-race entries and winners of this race often gone on to much better things, with Bay Bridge, Headman, Defoe and Time Test all on the recent roll of honour. Eminency can take a starring role in the Aspall Suffolk Draught Cyder Handicap at Newmarket. He endured a luckless run when beaten less than two lengths in fourth at Kempton last month and his current mark of 86 still looks competitive. Good Morals is the choice in Doncaster's British EBF Ruby Anniversary Fillies' Handicap, while Lookaway is the pick of Uttoxeter's National Hunt fixture as he contests the Trinity Create Novices' Hurdle.

SELECTIONS: BANGOR: 1.35 Lune De La Mer, 2.10 Heart Of A Lion, 2.40 El Borracho, 3.20 Norley, 3.55 Universal Folly, 4.30 Dee Eire, 5.05 Queen Of Hindsight.

DONCASTER: 5.50 Yorkindness, 6.20 Unowho, 6.50 Lil Wade, 7.20 Good Morals, 7.50 Little Muddy, 8.20 Harry Magnus, 8.50 Ticket To Alaska.

NEWBURY: 1.50 Noble Style, 2.25 Haskoy, 3.00 EXOPLANET (NAP), 3.35 Modern Games, 4.10 Alrehb, 4.45 Bluestocking, 5.18 Aplomb.

NEWMARKET: 1.30 Rating, 2.05 Acotango, 2.40 Eminency, 3.15 Powerdress, 3.50 The Gatekeeper, 4.25 Strong Impact, 5.00 Al Barez.

THIRSK: 1.57 Cool Run, 2.32 Navello, 3.07 Moush, 3.42 Rathbone, 4.17 Liamarty Dreams, 4.52 Impressor, 5.25 Little Jo, 5.58 Miss Britain.

UTTOXETER: 5.35 Eaton Lady, 6.05 Lookaway, 6.35 Silver In Disguise, 7.05 Espoir De Romay, 7.35 Harry Du Berlais, 8.05 Getaman, 8.35 Lighthouse Mill.

WEXFORD: 1.40 Young Darleen, 2.15 Presenting Doyen, 2.50 Tennessee Titan, 3.25 Ceroc, 4.00 The Flier Begley, 4.35 West Breeze, 5.10 Little Soiree. DOUBLE: Exoplanet and Noble Style.