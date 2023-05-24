Thursday Tips

All eyes will be on Sandown as Derby hero Desert Crown has his first start since Epsom last June.

Sir Michael Stoute has opted for a tried-and-tested route in tackling the Brigadier Gerard Stakes, with the Freemason Lodge handler counting the likes of Opera House, Pilsudski, Workforce and Bay Bridge among his 11 race winners. Desert Crown arrives unbeaten in three racecourse outings so far, having graduated from a wide-margin maiden win on his juvenile debut to winning the Dante on his three-year-old bow and then to landing the biggest prize of all at Epsom.

The comfortable manner of his Derby triumph marked him out as a potential superstar, but an injury before the King George brought a premature end to his campaign. His rating of 123 is closely matched with Hukum, who is returning from an almost exact same layoff having injured himself in the course of Coronation Cup success at last year's Derby fixture, with the pair having upwards of 11lb in hand of the rest. With both having a long absence to overcome, preference is for the younger Desert Crown, particularly as this 10-furlong trip looks a bit on the short side for Hukum, who also has ground concerns.

Roberto Escobarr might be worth chancing in a slightly disappointing renewal of the Henry II Stakes. A Listed victor a couple of seasons ago, he was limited to just one start in 2022, taking a close-up second conceding weight to the reopposing Sleeping Lion before a long absence ensued. Gelded at the end of the year, he made a pleasing return on the all-weather in March and William Haggas' patience can pay dividends with Group Three honours.

Blue Storm impressed when winning at Newmarket at the first attempt in April and can make the leap to Listed level in the National Stakes. A cosy length-and-a-quarter victor at the Craven meeting, Blue Storm's form has been boosted in the interim with the second, third, fourth and fifth all securing their own subsequent victories. The third, Hackman, has nearly two lengths to find as he lines up again, but Blue Storm can confirm the form. Rum Cocktail can build on a good start for new connections by winning the Sandbach Handicap at Haydock.

Winner of two of her 10 starts for former owner Jeff Smith and trainer Clive Cox, Rum Cocktail was snapped up for 25,000 guineas by Laurence Bellman and Ed Walker at the end of last year. She offered an immediate small return when third at Ascot at the start of the month and she shaped with plenty of promise off a mark of 79. Dropped a further 1lb since, she is now 4lb below her last winning mark and looks one for the shortlist. Prosper Legend is the pick in Catterick's Racing Welfare Supports Racing Reminiscence Day Maiden Stakes after two decent runs already this term.

Fourth over a mile then third over 10 furlongs, a move up to a mile and a half here looks an obvious move for this son of Australia. Lion Tamer endured a luckless run at Lingfield earlier in the month and better fortune awaits in the first division of the Racing Welfare Novice Stakes at Chelmsford. Second on his only juvenile run, Lion Tamer was sent off a short price in Surrey but his cause was not helped by the fact a flag start had to be employed due to adverse weather conditions. The son of Roaring Lion consequently missed the break and after racing wide before hanging a bit, Oisin Murphy was far from hard on him and he is likely better than his fifth place implies.

SELECTIONS: CATTERICK: 2.10 Je Ne Sais Quoi, 2.40 Golden Gal, 3.10 Prosper Legend, 3.40 Ghost Lights, 4.10 Stellar Queen, 4.40 Centrefold, 5.12 Mr Jetman.

CHELMSFORD: 5.20 Lunar Shadow, 5.50 Rogue De Vega, 6.22 Han Solo Berger, 6.52 Lion Tamer, 7.22 Fly Zone, 7.52 Bo Taifan, 8.22 Billian, 8.52 Oscar Doodle.

HAYDOCK: 2.30 Divine Comedy, 3.00 Thunder Blue, 3.30 Beelzebub, 4.00 Rum Cocktail, 4.30 Flammable, 5.05 Ronni Scott, 5.40 The Toff.

LIMERICK: 5.30 Hard Rain, 6.00 Effernock Fizz, 6.30 The Friday Man, 7.00 Likable Chancer, 7.30 Jetango, 8.00 Full Noise, 8.30 The Abbey.

SANDOWN: 6.12 Silastar, 6.42 BLUE STORM (NAP), 7.12 Roberto Escobarr, 7.42 Desert Crown, 8.12 Quantico, 8.42 Umberto.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 2.20 Smasher, 2.50 Korroor, 3.20 Della Mare, 3.50 Ottoman Prince, 4.20 Victoriano, 4.50 Send In The Clouds, 5.25 Triggered. DOUBLE: Blue Storm and Desert Crown.